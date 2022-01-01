Go
No Frill Bar and Grill

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh vegies, pita wedges
Grilled Cheese$3.99
American cheese on grilled white bread
Funky Chicken Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh veggies, bacon, Swiss cheese, pita wedges, choice of dressing
French Dip$14.99
Sliced top round, fresh baked sub roll, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Dijon horseradish sauce, side of Au Jus
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.59
Grilled Salmon, mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, mandarin oranges, raspberry vinaigrette, pita wedges
Spotswood Salad$13.99
Baby spinach, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized almonds and raisins, red onions, radishes, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, pita wedges, choice of dressingg
Chicken Fingers$5.99
House breaded chicken fingers
Philly Cheese Steak$14.59
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
Funky Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye
Fish & Chips$18.99
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
Location

1620 Laskin Road

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
