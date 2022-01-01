Virginia Beach American restaurants you'll love
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|JUST RIGHT
|$14.99
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
|HOME FRIES
|$3.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
|ONE LOVE
|$12.99
Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas
Fishbones
1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|1 lb Crab Legs
|$24.00
Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
|Fried Fish Basket
|$13.00
Fried fillet of white fish with french fries
|Steak/Lobster Special
|$35.99
Dinner for two:
Two 8 OZ. Rib eyes
OR two twin 3 OZ. cold water lobster tails OR one of each.
Each dinner served with a side of roasted potatoes
SEAFOOD
The Shack
712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|CHIX MAC N' CHEESE
|$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
|OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
|$24.00
(1 Dozen)
|CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS
|$14.00
(1 Quart)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|Dig In
|$12.99
Three eggs* scrambled with green
peppers, onions, tomatoes and
cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of
housemade home fries. Served with
your choice of bacon or sausage
links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try
it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic
and pepper sauce.
|CYO Omelet
|$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Choice of bread topped with two
eggs* any style, your choice of
bacon, peppered bacon, turkey
links, sliced turkey, pork sausage
links/patties or ham, topped with
your choice of cheese
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Chicago Southside Pizza
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
|Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
|$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
|Potato & Cheddar Pierogies
|$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
|Loaded Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
|Sunday Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach
|Popular items
|Mussels
|$15.00
Tomato | Garlic | Shallot | Kale | Chorizo | Cream
|Mermaid Tacos
|$12.00
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream
Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato
|Chicken Pasta
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken | Peppers | Garlic | Shallot | Chorizo | Kale | Cavatappi | Blackened cream sauce Tomatoes
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
|CHICKEN BASKET
|$13.00
4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce
|SHE CRAB
|$8.00
A local Favorite
FRENCH FRIES
Beachside Social
2728 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sliders
|$12.00
|Barbecue Chicken
|$11.00
|Banana Hammock
|$11.00
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Popular items
|Thick Chick
|$14.00
Buffalo | Honey Habanero | Whiskey BBQ | Bay Style | Garlic-Parmesan | Boom Boom | Honey Sriracha Hand-Breaded or Grilled on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Ranch Dressing
|Dude Ranch Burger
|$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
|Firecracker Wrap
|$13.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend & Housemade Buttermilk Ranch
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Arroz Blanco Con Habichuelas (white rice & beans)
|$5.00
|Mayoketchup
|$0.50
|Pastel (pork)
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Sandbridge
|$13.99
Jumbo shrimp, bacon, spinach,
tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella
cheese, topped with hollandaise
sauce.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
|Waffle
|$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Baker's Crust
1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$11.50
|DE-Brownie
|$3.00
|PZ-PepSausMush
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Waterman's Surfside Grille
415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Crabby Fries
|$4.50
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
|PLAIN CHX SANDWICH
|$10.99
|FRIED SHRIMP
|$23.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Large Okra (2)
|$3.25
|Large Tender
|$10.50
|Large Veg
|$5.29
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$14.99
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years+)
|BANGING BALLS
|$15.99
Crab balls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,Old Bay,melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and bacon crumbles topped with Cajun aioli
|JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST
|$12.99
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan puff pastry, Worcestershire reduction, roasted garlic Caesar dressing
|Shrimp & Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
Steamed dumplings served in ponzu sauce with sesame soy aioli
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$6.00
Melted pimento cheese
Harvest
1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Kale and Quinoa Wrap
|$12.00
Kale, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Nuts, Shallots, Raisins, Carrots, Radish, Citrus Vinaigrette.
|Beach Burrito
|$8.00
|Cookie
|$2.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Creamy She Crab Soup
|$7.99
A Chesapeake Bay tradition- made fresh daily!
|Fried Oyster Dinner
|$21.99
Fresh oysters, hand breaded and lightly fried to order
|Lucky's Hot Wings
|$12.99
One pound of Buffalo's finest hot wings!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.99
A basket full of mouth watering soft pretzel bites served with a side of melted cheese for dipping. Try them spicy garlic parmesan style or covered in cinnamon sugar for $0.99.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
|Big Woody Burger
|$11.99
Bursting with flavor, our original half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Keagan's
244 Market Street, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.00
|Big Bacon Burger
|$14.00
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Seafood Mac
|$25.00
Cavatappi - Crab Soup - 3 cheeses - Lump Crab - Scallops - Shrimp - Lobster
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Sautéed Onion - Green and Red Peppers, Served with cheese/tomato/lettuce/salsa/sour cream all on the side
|Smoked Gouda & Beef Tip
|$20.00
Cavatappi - Gouda Cream - Mushrooms - Spinach - Kale - Red Onion - Steak Medallions
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
|Baked French Onion Soup
|$5.99
au gratin with garlic croutons
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.59
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
Beachhouse 757
1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|LG Hot
|$15.00
|Crab Cake Puffs (4)
|$12.00
|Shrimp Basket w/Fries
|$13.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Blue Pete's Restaurant
1400 N. Muddy Creek Rd., Virginia Beach
Cobalt Grille
1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
English style, lightly battered fresh cod filet with hand cut fries, lemon tartar sauce
|Chicken Penne Pasta
|$21.00
Sauteed chicken breast pieces, leeks, shallots, smoked bacon, penne pasta, champagne cream sauce
|Classic Burger
|$17.00
Fire grilled patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cheddar Jack cheese on brioche bun
