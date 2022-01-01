Virginia Beach American restaurants you'll love

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Virginia Beach

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JUST RIGHT$14.99
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
HOME FRIES$3.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
ONE LOVE$12.99
Three eggs any style, arugula salad, half grilled avocado, choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey bacon, home fries or Parmesan tots. Choice of toast or warm tortillas
More about Bay Local Eatery
Fishbones image

 

Fishbones

1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb Crab Legs$24.00
Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
Fried Fish Basket$13.00
Fried fillet of white fish with french fries
Steak/Lobster Special$35.99
Dinner for two:
Two 8 OZ. Rib eyes
OR two twin 3 OZ. cold water lobster tails OR one of each.
Each dinner served with a side of roasted potatoes
More about Fishbones
The Shack image

SEAFOOD

The Shack

712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIX MAC N' CHEESE$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER$24.00
(1 Dozen)
CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS$14.00
(1 Quart)
More about The Shack
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dig In$12.99
Three eggs* scrambled with green
peppers, onions, tomatoes and
cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of
housemade home fries. Served with
your choice of bacon or sausage
links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try
it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic
and pepper sauce.
CYO Omelet$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Choice of bread topped with two
eggs* any style, your choice of
bacon, peppered bacon, turkey
links, sliced turkey, pork sausage
links/patties or ham, topped with
your choice of cheese
More about The Egg Bistro
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Southside Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
Potato & Cheddar Pierogies$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Redhead Bay Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
Loaded Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
Sunday Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr image

 

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mussels$15.00
Tomato | Garlic | Shallot | Kale | Chorizo | Cream
Mermaid Tacos$12.00
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream
Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato
Chicken Pasta$19.00
Grilled Chicken | Peppers | Garlic | Shallot | Chorizo | Kale | Cavatappi | Blackened cream sauce Tomatoes
More about Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
CHICKEN BASKET$13.00
4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce
SHE CRAB$8.00
A local Favorite
More about Nautilus Restaurant
Beachside Social image

FRENCH FRIES

Beachside Social

2728 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sliders$12.00
Barbecue Chicken$11.00
Banana Hammock$11.00
More about Beachside Social
Kelly's Tavern image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Thick Chick$14.00
Buffalo | Honey Habanero | Whiskey BBQ | Bay Style | Garlic-Parmesan | Boom Boom | Honey Sriracha Hand-Breaded or Grilled on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Ranch Dressing
Dude Ranch Burger$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
Firecracker Wrap$13.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend & Housemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about Kelly's Tavern
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arroz Blanco Con Habichuelas (white rice & beans)$5.00
Mayoketchup$0.50
Pastel (pork)$4.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sandbridge$13.99
Jumbo shrimp, bacon, spinach,
tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella
cheese, topped with hollandaise
sauce.
Chicken & Waffles$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
Waffle$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
More about The Egg Bistro
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.50
DE-Brownie$3.00
PZ-PepSausMush$16.00
More about Baker's Crust
Waterman's Surfside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Surfside Grille

415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (9174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crabby Fries$4.50
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
PLAIN CHX SANDWICH$10.99
FRIED SHRIMP$23.99
More about Waterman's Surfside Grille
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Okra (2)$3.25
Large Tender$10.50
Large Veg$5.29
More about Pollard's Chicken
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.99
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years+)
BANGING BALLS$15.99
Crab balls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese,Old Bay,melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and bacon crumbles topped with Cajun aioli
JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST$12.99
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
More about Bay Local Eatery
Eurasia image

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan puff pastry, Worcestershire reduction, roasted garlic Caesar dressing
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings$8.00
Steamed dumplings served in ponzu sauce with sesame soy aioli
Fried Green Tomatoes$6.00
Melted pimento cheese
More about Eurasia
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kale and Quinoa Wrap$12.00
Kale, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Nuts, Shallots, Raisins, Carrots, Radish, Citrus Vinaigrette.
Beach Burrito$8.00
Cookie$2.00
More about Harvest
Lucky Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy She Crab Soup$7.99
A Chesapeake Bay tradition- made fresh daily!
Fried Oyster Dinner$21.99
Fresh oysters, hand breaded and lightly fried to order
Lucky's Hot Wings$12.99
One pound of Buffalo's finest hot wings!
More about Lucky Oyster
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$7.99
A basket full of mouth watering soft pretzel bites served with a side of melted cheese for dipping. Try them spicy garlic parmesan style or covered in cinnamon sugar for $0.99.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Big Woody Burger$11.99
Bursting with flavor, our original half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.00
Big Bacon Burger$14.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
More about Keagan's
HK on the Bay image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

HK on the Bay

4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Mac$25.00
Cavatappi - Crab Soup - 3 cheeses - Lump Crab - Scallops - Shrimp - Lobster
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Sautéed Onion - Green and Red Peppers, Served with cheese/tomato/lettuce/salsa/sour cream all on the side
Smoked Gouda & Beef Tip$20.00
Cavatappi - Gouda Cream - Mushrooms - Spinach - Kale - Red Onion - Steak Medallions
More about HK on the Bay
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.99
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
Baked French Onion Soup$5.99
au gratin with garlic croutons
Philly Cheese Steak$13.59
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Beachhouse 757 image

 

Beachhouse 757

1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG Hot$15.00
Crab Cake Puffs (4)$12.00
Shrimp Basket w/Fries$13.00
More about Beachhouse 757
21st Street Grill image

 

21st Street Grill

200 21ST STREET STE 103B, VIRGINIA BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 21st Street Grill
Pacifica image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pacifica

214 40th St, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (347 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacifica
Banner pic

GRILL

Chemistry Tapas & Tonics

2114 Atlantic Ave, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chemistry Tapas & Tonics
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

3388 Princess Anne Road, #311, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Baker's Crust
Blue Pete's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Blue Pete's Restaurant

1400 N. Muddy Creek Rd., Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blue Pete's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Cobalt Grille

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips$19.00
English style, lightly battered fresh cod filet with hand cut fries, lemon tartar sauce
Chicken Penne Pasta$21.00
Sauteed chicken breast pieces, leeks, shallots, smoked bacon, penne pasta, champagne cream sauce
Classic Burger$17.00
Fire grilled patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cheddar Jack cheese on brioche bun
More about Cobalt Grille

