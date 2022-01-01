- Home
2265 West Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Popular Items
PANCAKES
FRENCH TOAST
BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST
sprinkled w/ powdered sugar & cinnamon
TRIPLE BERRY FRENCH TOAST
Cranberry French toast topped w/ fresh strawberries, blueberries, sweet cream cheese drizzle & powdered sugar
MANGO ALMOND CROISSANT FT
Croissant French toast topped w/mango chunks, sweet cream cheese drizzle, sprinkled w/sliced almonds & powdered sugar
CROISSANT FRENCH TOAST
sprinkled w/ powdered sugar
OMELETTES
SPINACH FETA OMELETTE
Sautéed spinach, tomato, feta & provolone
SEAFOOD OMELETTE
Jumbo lump crab meat, Shrimp, provolone, tomatoes, bacon, spinach & Hollandaise
SPANISH OMELETTE
Bacon, tomato, onion, green peppers, American cheese and fresh pico de gallo
VEGETABLE OMELETTE
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese
CRAB OMELETTE
Jumbo lump crab meat, provolone, tomatoes, bacon & spinach
CREATE OMELETTE
Pick 2 each additional item add .75cents Bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese, provolone, Swiss, cheddar jack, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Fresh pico de gallo Extra items $1 each: jalapeños, feta, spinach, pepper jack cheese Extra items $1.25 each: Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, smoked Gouda, goat cheese
HEALTHY BREAKFASTS
FIT FIVE
Two egg whites* scrambled w/tomato, spinach & onion, side of wheat toast & a side of nonfat vanilla yogurt w/strawberries & bananas
THE HEALTHY START
Two scrambled egg whites* w/spinach, all-natural grilled chicken breast, & sliced tomatoes
FLAX BERRY BANANA OATMEAL
Homemade oatmeal made w/milk, topped w/fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, cinnamon & flaxseed
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
CAPE HENRY
Two farm eggs* any style w/hash browns or grits, toast or Buttermilk biscuit & choice of 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties
THE LYNNHAVEN
Two farm eggs* any style w/hash browns or grits, buttermilk pancakes or Brioche French Toast & choice of 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links or 2 sausage patties Substitute pancakes or French toast for Belgium waffle additional $3
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE
w/spicy maple syrup
LOADED GOUDA GRITS
Smoked Gouda cheese grits topped w/crumbled Applewood smoked bacon, chopped sausage, diced ham, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, chopped jalapeño, two over medium farm eggs
SAUSAGE GRAVY BISCUITS & EGGS
Two split buttermilk biscuits topped w/sausage gravy, chopped sausage patties, two farm eggs* any style
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Topped w/sausage gravy served w/two farm eggs* any style, hash browns or grits & toast or buttermilk biscuit
CITRUS PICK
Two farm eggs* any style w/choice of one of the following Meats: Bacon, sausage links, sausage patties or corn beef hash (+$5) & Choice of one of the following Sides: Hash browns, grits, buttermilk biscuit, wheat, white, rye, sourdough, sliced tomatoes, half avocado (+$1), fresh seasonal fruit (+$2) or fresh cut whole grapefruit (+2.25)
BENEDICTS
EGGS BENEDICT
Two poached farm eggs* & baked ham slices on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise
JUMBO LUMP CRAB BENEDICT
Jumbo lump crab meat, two poached farm eggs* & tomatoes on a toasted English muffin topped w/ Hollandaise
SHRIMP & CRAB BENEDICT
Grilled shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, two poached farm eggs*, sautéed spinach & tomatoes on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise
BEACH BENEDICT
Avocado, tomato, sautéed spinach & two poached farm eggs* on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise
COUNTRY CHICKEN BENEDICT
Hand breaded fried chicken breast & two scrambled farm eggs* on a split buttermilk biscuit topped w/sausage gravy
SOFT SHELL CRAB BENEDICT
Hand battered & fried softshell crab, sautéed spinach, tomato, two poach farm eggs* on a toasted English muffin topped w/Hollandaise (market price)
EGGWICHES
THE COLONY
Bagel, English muffin, or choice of rye, sourdough, wheat or white toast w/two scrambled or fried farm eggs*, American cheese & choice of bacon, sausage or baked ham
TURKEY-AVO BREAKFAST CROISSANT
Turkey, avocado, provolone, fried or scrambled farm egg* on a toasted croissant
THE BECKNER
Bagel, English muffin or choice of rye, sourdough, wheat or white toast with two scrambled or fried farm eggs*, Parmesan tomato, American cheese & choice of bacon, sausage or baked ham
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Two scrambled farm eggs* w/choice of bacon, sausage or baked ham, cheddar jack cheese & fresh Pico de gallo
GREAT NECK CHICKEN BISCUIT
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, spicy capicola ham, fried farm egg*, American cheese, on grilled sweet potato biscuit
A LA CARTE
1 FARM EGG
1/2 AVOCADO
CHICKEN SAUSAGE LINKS
2 FARM EGGS
LINK SAUSAGES
SAUSAGE PATTIES
TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTIES
APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON
TURKEY BACON STRIPS
A la BANANA PANCAKES
w/Pecan Glaze
A la MIMI'S BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
w/Blueberry Glaze
A la BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
A la CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
A la CITRUS PANCAKES
w/Orange Glaze, Banana & Pineapple
BELGIAN WAFFLE
FRESH CUT WHOLE GRAPEFRUIT
FRESH SEASONAL FRUIT
Oranges, Grapes, Melon, Blueberries, & Strawberries
GRITS
HASH BROWNS
PARM ROSEMARY HOME FRIES
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH
Made to Order, chopped corn beef, onions, green peppers & potatoes w/season
HOMEMADE OATMEAL
made w/milk
PARMESAN TOMATOES
PARM ROSEMARY TATER TOTS
ONE BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
ONE BANANA PANCAKE
ONE BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
ONE CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE
ONE CITRUS PANCAKE
A la GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
A la FRIED CHICKEN BREAST
SIDES
BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
CLASSIC SOURDOUGH TOAST
COUNTRY WHITE TOAST
CRANBERRY BREAD
CROISSANT
ENGLISH MUFFIN
EVERYTHING BAGEL W/CRM CHZ
FIT YOGURT
Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt w/Bananas & Strawberries
FRESH BLUEBERRIES
FRESH STRAWBERRY SLICES
GLUTEN FREE TOAST
HOLLANDAISE SIDE
MARBLE RYE TOAST
PLAIN BAGEL W/CRM CHZ
SAUSAGE GRAVY
SIDE OF YOGURT
SIDE WRAP
SLICED TOMATOES
SWEET POTATO BISCUIT
WHEATBERRY TOAST
KID'S BREAKFAST
HOT SANDWICHES
CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast w/sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, melted Swiss & avocado
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Chopped sirloin steak w/sautéed onions & melted provolone cheese
CHICKEN PHILLY
Shredded chicken w/sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, & melted provolone cheese
SHRIMP POBOY
Hand battered & fried shrimp, mixed greens, tomatoes, spicy tartar on sub roll
THE TWISTED REUBEN
Corn beef & turkey layered w/sauerkraut, melted Swiss, & Thousand Island on 3 slices of grilled rye
ALBACORE TUNA MELT
Tuna salad (albacore tuna, celery, egg, pickle, onion, mayo) tomato & melted Swiss cheese
BRUNCH BURGER
Burger topped w/American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg*, tomato, lettuce, onion, herb mayo on toasted everything bagel
OSCAR BACON BURGER
Burger topped w/Applewood smoked bacon, jumbo lump crab meat, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle, Old Bay mayo on grilled brioche bun
APPLE BACON GOUDA GRILLED CHZ
Grilled Granny Smith apples, Applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, provolone, apricot jam
SUNDRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, herb mayo, drizzled balsamic glaze on grilled focaccia
COLD SANDWICHES
CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
All natural chicken breast chunks, grapes, pecans & apples in a cinnamon dressing w/arugula & tomato
BOULEVARD CLUB
Spicy Capicola ham, turkey, baked ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & herb mayo
LOADED BLT
½ lb. of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & herb mayo
PARMESAN TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Tuna salad (albacore tuna, celery, egg, onion, pickle, mayo) w/Parmesan tomatoes & arugula
ABLT EGG SALAD SANDWICH
Farm eggs, mayo & mustard w/avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, arugula & tomato
SASSY CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
All natural chicken breast chunks, celery, onion, egg, pickle & mayo w/spicy capicola ham, arugula & tomato
TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB WRAP
Turkey, avocado, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
VA BEACH WRAP
Turkey, avocado, mango, arugula, jalapeño & goat cheese
AVOCADO TOAST
SMOKED SALMON AVO TOAST
Chilled smoked salmon, spinach, tomato, pickled onions, cream cheese, avocado on toasted sourdough
BUFFALO SHRIMP AVO TOAST
Grilled shrimp tossed in Buffalo sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, arugula, avocado on toasted sourdough drizzled with ranch dressing
MEDITERRANEAN AVO TOAST
Roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, arugula, avocado, crumbled feta on toasted sourdough drizzled w/Balsamic glaze
ISLAND AVO TOAST
Mango, pineapple, strawberries, jalapeño, arugula, avocado, goat cheese on toasted wheatberry
SALADS
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, pepperoncinis & feta vinaigrette
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomato & house made herb croutons
BACON TOMATO CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, crumbled Apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, house made herb croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
CITRUS SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD
Grilled shrimp, strawberries, blueberries, oranges, goat cheese, almonds & spinach
CITRUS SAMPLER SALAD PLATE
Citrus Chicken salad, Classic Chicken salad, Albacore Tuna salad, Egg salad on bed of mixed greens w/fresh tomato slices
CITRUS SIGNATURE SALAD PLATES
CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD PLATE
All natural chicken breast chunks, grapes, pecans & apples in cinnamon dressing w/mixed greens, tomato & fresh fruit
CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD PLATE
All natural chicken breast chunks, celery, egg, onion, pickle & mayo served w/mixed greens, tomatoes, & fresh fruit
EGG SALAD PLATE
Egg, mayo, & mustard served w/mixed greens, tomatoes, & fresh fruit
ALBACORE TUNA SALAD PLATE
Albacore tuna, celery, egg, onion, pickle & mayo served w/mixed greens, tomatoes, & fresh fruit
SOUP & SIDES
BOWL OF SPECIALTY SOUP
She Crab
CUP OF SPECIALTY SOUP
She Crab
FRENCH FRIES
FRESH SEASONAL FRUIT
Oranges, Grapes, Melon, Blueberries, & Strawberries
FRIED OKRA
HOUSEMADE CHIPS
PARMESAN SPINACH
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, house made herb croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
SMALL GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomato & house made herb croutons
SWEET POTATO FRIES
BEVERAGES
ALMOND MILK GLASS
APPLE JUICE
ARTESIAN BOTTLE WATER
CHOCOLATE MILK
COFFEE
CRANBERRY JUICE
DECAF COFFEE
DIET PEPSI
DR. PEPPER
HERBAL TEA
HOT CHOCOLATE W/MILK
HOT TEA
MILK
MOUNTAIN DEW
ORANGE JUICE
PASSION ORANGE GUAVA JUICE
PEPSI
PINEAPPLE JUICE
PINK LEMONADE
SIERRA MIST
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
ESPRESSO DRINKS
FRESH SQUEEZED JUICE
SIGNATURE COCKTAIL MIXES TO GO
RETAIL FOOD
RETAIL APPAREL
BEACH CHAIR
BEANIE
DOG LEASHES
FRISBEE
HATS
KOOZIES
LANYARD
SCRUB
WINE BAGS (4 bottle)
VNECK T-SHIRTS
BAIT FISH HOODIE
CITRUS FLORAL TANK
CITRUS VERTICAL TANK
AMERICAN CRAB S/S T-SHIRTS
AMERICAN CRAB L/S T-SHIRTS
AMERICAN TUNA S/S POCKET T-SHIRTS
AMERICAN TUNA L/S POCKET T-SHIRTS
BAIT FISH S/S T-SHIRTS
BEACH LADY SHORT SLEEVE T-SHIRTS
CITRUS FOR THE CURE S/S T-SHIRTS
CITRUS STAR S/S T-SHIRTS
CITRUS STAR L/S T-SHIRTS
CITRUS WEDGE S/S T-SHIRTS
CITRUS WEDGE L/S T-SHIRTS
DOGS EAT FREE S/S T-SHIRTS
MANMOSA S/S T-SHIRTS
MANMOSA L/S T-SHIRTS
PATRIOTIC CITRUS S/S T-SHIRTS
TUNA SILHOUETTE S/S T-SHIRTS
TUNA SILHOUETTE L/S T-SHIRTS
CITRUS RAIN COAT
CITRUS 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER
XXL charge
XXXL charge
CITRUS SWEATPANTS
VEGAN MENU
ALMOND MILK OATMEAL
ALMOND MILK BERRY OATMEAL
SUMMER GLOW BOWL
baby spinach, brown rice, blueberries, strawberries, oranges, avocado, almonds
SOUTHWESTERN HASH
grilled shredded potatoes w/mushrooms, onion, black beans, corn, & green pepper served w/a side of salsa
OPEN FACE PB & BERRY BAGEL
toasted plain bagel w/peanut butter, sliced bananas & strawberries
VEGAN BURRITO
Rice, black beans, sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper & carrots in a tortilla shell w/warm salsa, avocado, lettuce & tomato
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Featured on the Food Network, Triple D & Triple D Nation
2265 West Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451