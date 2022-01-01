Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Pink Dinghy

50 Reviews

609 19th Street

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

SMALL

Foccacia

$8.00

Romaine

$10.00

Kale Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Carrots

$12.00

Eggplant

$13.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Cauliflower

$12.00Out of stock

Brussels

$12.00

chorizo, golden raisins

Beets

$13.00

Octopus

$14.00

Clams

$16.00

Lamb Kofta

$18.00

Scallops

$14.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Olive Oil Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Cookie Skillet

$8.00

House Specialties

Painkiller

$12.00

Pom Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Passionfruit Daq

$12.00

50/50

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

JungleBird

$13.00

Plantain Supernova

$13.00

Lion's Tail

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Drink SPESH

$11.00

Blueberry Gimlet

$12.00

Brunch

Mimosa

$7.00

Michelada

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Matcha Colada

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Limencello Spritz

$11.00

Pink Drink

$11.00

N/A

Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

House Made Lemonade

$4.50

Basil Limeade

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Large Topo Chico

$6.00

Beer/Cans

Tecate

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$4.00

Tues Victoria

$2.00

Green Flowers IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Chopin

$12.00

Haku Japanese

$14.00

Stoli

$8.00

Whisk(ey)/Bourbon

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Old Grandad Bourbon

$8.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Glendfiddich 12

$14.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Famous Grouse

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Gun Powder

$12.00

Brandy/Cognac

Rujero Singani

$10.00

Casa Real Singani 63

$10.00

La Diablada Pisco

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Machu Pisco

$9.00

Martell Cognac

$12.00

Calvados

$12.00

Tequila

Del Maguay Vida Mezcal

$5.00+

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$7.00+

Illegal Joven Mezcal

$5.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Rum

Cachaca 51

$6.00

Castillo White Rum

$8.00

CRUZAN Dark

$9.00

CRUZAN Estate Diamond

$10.00

Does Maderus

$18.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Plantation Stiggans Fancy

$12.00

Lemonhart 151

$12.00

Rhum Agricole 5 star Barbacourt

$9.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Antics Torino Rosso

$9.00

Averna

$14.00

Bonal Gentiane-Quina

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Capeletti

$11.00

Capertif

$12.00

Cardamaro

$11.00

Cherry Heering

$12.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Cocchi Barolo Chinato

$15.00

Cocchi Di Torrino

$8.00

Cocchi Rosa

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Dolin Blanc

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Kaluah

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Manuel Acha Bianco Vermouth

$9.00

Meletti

$10.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Mt Defiance Absinthe

$12.00

Muz

$10.00

Nonino

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao

$12.00

Pimms 01

$10.00

Suze

$11.00

Vergano Luli

$20.00

BACK BAR

MARG

$10.00

Modelo

$4.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Tecate

$5.00

Wine

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Victoria

$4.00

Mestiza

$10.00

Pom Hibiscus Marg

$12.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A habitat for the soul, centered around the notion of food nurturing existence, The Pink Dinghy is a neighborhood restaurant and market, specializing in thoughtful small plates, natural wines and tropically influenced cocktails. The Pink Dinghy exists to create a space for all that wish to gather and to share, and too manifest joy through intention and simplicity.”

Location

609 19th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

