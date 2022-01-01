Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
The Pink Dinghy
50 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A habitat for the soul, centered around the notion of food nurturing existence, The Pink Dinghy is a neighborhood restaurant and market, specializing in thoughtful small plates, natural wines and tropically influenced cocktails. The Pink Dinghy exists to create a space for all that wish to gather and to share, and too manifest joy through intention and simplicity.”
Location
609 19th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bay Local Eatery - Laskin Road
No Reviews
972 Laskin Road Ste A Virgina Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Baker's Crust - 101 Hilltop
No Reviews
1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704 Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Clayton's Counter - The Shoppes at Oceana South
5.0 • 1
1337 Oceana Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach