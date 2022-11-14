- Home
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Popular Items
Soups / Salads
Squash Bisque
Black and white orzo, carrot, celery, roasted chicken
Hot & Sour Soup
Chicken stock, carrots, tofu, shiitake, scallion, cilantro
Wedge Salad
House bleu cheese dressing, iceberg lettuce, deviled egg, tomatoes, bacon, crispy shallot
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan puff pastry, Worcestershire reduction, roasted garlic Caesar dressing
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
Pancetta, marcona almonds, bleu cheese, dried cranberries, balsamic
Blueberry & Burrata
Arugula, apple, toasted almonds, quinoa, red onion, lemon - poppyseed dressing
Snacks
Pasta
Entrees
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Israeli couscous, peas, shaved fennel, basil, lemon pesto
Harissa Seared Tuna
Kale, arugula, za-atar roasted veggies, cauliflower, carrots, squash, tomatoes, red onion, green goddess, feta
Sauteed Shrimp & Grits
Fried grit cake, surry sausage, roasted red peppers, basil, old bay butter
Chilled Sweet & Sour Udon Bowl
Fried shrimp, peas, cabbage, carrots, chili oil, peanuts, soy aioli
Pan Roasted Chicken
Kale & apple salad, miso - honey dressing, carrots, radish, cucumber
Fine Swine
Grilled pork tenderloin, sauteed broccolini, fried rice, pineapple, shiitake, peas, peanuts
Braised Lamb Shank
Tomato & thyme braised, french lentils, lamb jus
Chicken & Burrata
Pounded thin chicken cutlet, house pomodoro, burrata, lemon-butter paccheri pasta
48 Hour Beef Shortrib
Roasted garlic skin - on mashers, garlic - parmesan brussels, truffle salt chips, short rib jus
Chargrilled Ribeye
14oz., blackened frazzled potatoes, roasted mushroom gravy, herbs
House Burger
Brioche bun, pickled jalapenos, white american, shredded lettuce, E-1 sauce, bacon
Desserts
Appetizers
Buttermilk Fried Calamari
Sauce pomodoro, parmesan cheese, lemon
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings
Steamed dumplings served in ponzu sauce with sesame soy aioli
Togarashi Fried Shrimp
Soy aioli, scallion, cilantro
Beef Carpaccio
Pounded-thin raw beef tenderloin, truffle egg salad, baby arugula, balsamic-mustard vinaigrette
Chef's Steak n Eggs
Burgundy braised short rib, white polenta, crispy poached egg, braising jus
Chorizo Mussels
Roasted red pepper,cilantro, scallion, jalapeno, cream, grilled bread
Blue Cheese Mussels
Caramelized onion, chili oil, grilled bread, blue cheese
Spring Rolls
Lightly fried vegetable spring rolls with cabbage, red onion, mushrooms, carrots. Served with ponzu and spicy mustard.
Black Truffle Flatbread
Fontina mornay, black truffle, red wine arugula salad
Gyro Flatbread
Roasted lamb, tzatziki, cucumber, lettuce, onion, tomato, herb dressing
Charred Broccoli Caprese
Pesto, red onions, cherry tomatoes, crispy pork belly, mozzarella, balsamic pearls
Coconut Salmon Poke
Shrimp crackers, chili - crab salad, scallion, cilantro
Fried Eastern Shore Oysters
Old bay remoulade
Baked Oysters Eurasia
Spinach, bacon, cream cheese, panko, parmesan
Cab & Cab Blends
Adaptation Cab
Adobe Road Cab Franc
Au Sommet Cab
Cade Howell Cabe
Chappellet
Dale Valle Maya
Darioush Caravan Cab
Diamond Creek
Dominus 1\2 Bottle
Double Diamond Cab
Frank Family Cab
Futo Cab
Futo OV/SL Estate Red
Jarvis Lake William
Jim Barry The Cover Drive Cab
Krupp Veraison Cab
Larkmead Cabernet
Larkmead Vineyards, The Lark
Michael Shaps Carter Mtn Cab Franc
Morlet
O'Shaughnessy Cab
Odette Cab
Orin Swift Mercurey Head Cab
Orin Swift Papillon Cab Blend
Peter Michael Au Paradis
Peter Michael L'Esprit de Pavots
Peter Michael Les Pavots
Phillip Togni Cab
Plumpjack Cabernet
Priest Ranch Cab
Ramey Cab
Robert Foley Cabernet Sauvignon
Robert Foley Vineyards Griffin Red Wine
Ryan Patrick Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
Schrader RBS Cab
Shafer Hillside Select Cab
Shafer One Point Five
Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cab
Silver Oak Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
Spottswoode Cab
Stuhlmuller Cab
Tierra Roja Cab
Trespass Mayhem
Chardonnay
Anthill Peugh Chardonnay
Aratas Chardonnay
Bramare Chardonnay
Brewer Clifton Chardonnay
Cakebread Chardonnay
Chalk Hill Chard
Far Niente Chardonnay
Goodfellow
Jarvis Chard
Jayson Chard
Kosta Browne One Sixteen Chardonnay
Krupp Stagecoach Chardonnay
Lewis Cellars Chardonnay
Lingua Franca
Mer De Soleil Reserve Chardonnay
Morlet Ma Princesse Chardonnay
Neely Hollys Cuvee Chard
Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay
Pahlmeyer Chard
Paul Hobbs Chardonnay
Peter Michael Belle Cote Chardonnay
Peter Michael La Carriere Chardonnay
Peter Michael Ma Belle Chardonnay
Plumpjack Chard
Ramey Ritchie Chard
Rombauer Chardonnay
Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay
Solitude Chard
St Innocent Freedom Hill Chardonnay
Walter Scott Le Combe Verte Chardonnay
Ziata Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Cade Sauv Blanc
Chalk Hill Sauvignon Blanc
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Eric Kent Sauv Blanc
Ghost Block Sauvignon Blanc
Illumination Sauvignon Blanc
Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc
Peter Michael Sauv Bl Apres
Sidebar Ritchie Sauvignon Blanc
Soliste St Andelain Sauvignon Blanc
Spottswoode Sauv Blanc
Torrent Bay Sauv Blanc
Twomey Sauvignon Blanc
Merlot
Dessert
French Red
Autard Chateauneuf du Pape
Barruol Lynch Hermitage
Blain Cote Brouilly Pierre
Blain-Gagnard Chassagne-Montrachet
Camuzet Chambolle Musigny Feusselotte
Camuzet Corton Perrieres
Chanteleuserie Bourgeuil Alouettes
Chateau Calon Segur St Estephe
Chateau Canon Red
Chateau Cos D
Chateau Ducru Beaucallou
Chateau Grand Puy Lacoste Red
Chateau Haut Baily Red
Chateau Haut Brion Red
Chateau Latour
Chateau Latour Les Forts de Latour
Chateau Le Castelet Pomerol Rouge
Chateau Leoville las Cases
Chateau Leoville Poyferre Red
Chateau Pape Clement
Chateau Pontet Canet
Chateau Rauzzan Segla
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte
Coche-Dury Meursault Rouge
Dom Clape Cornas
Dom Clape Vin des Amis
Dom Courbis La Sabarotte Cornas
Dom Follin Aloxe Corton
Gouges Nuits St Grgs Porrets
Janassse Chat Qu Pape V v 17
Jean Foillard Fleurie
Lamarche Clos Vougeot
Lassegue St Emillon
Marcel Lapierre Morgon
Mas De Daumas Gassac Rouge
Maxime Magnon Cobieres Rouge Rozeta
Phillipe Pacalet Gevrey Chambertin
Pillot Mercurey 1Er Cru Sazenay
Robert Chevillon Nsg 1er Cru Les Perrieres
Robert Chevillon NSG Les Roncieres
Robert Chevillon Passetoutgrain
Tempier Bandol
Tempier Bandol La Migoua
Tempier Bandol La Tourtine
Thierry Allemand Cornas Chaillot
Thierry Allemand Cornas Reynard
Tollot Chorey les Beaune
Trapet Chambertin
Vieux Telegraphe CNDP
Xavier Monnot Bourgogne
French White
Albert Bichot Bourgogne Chard
Brochard Sancerre
Defaix Chablis Vaillons
Dom Clape Saint-Peray
Dom Faury Condrieu Blanc
Dom Ferret Pouilly Fuisse
Dom Ostertag Riesling Les Jardins
Dom Ostertag Zellberg Pinot Gris
Domaine Ostertag Riesling Clos Mathis
Francois Carillon Chassagne Montrachet
Francois Carillon Puligny Montrachet
Francois Carillon St Romain
Gilbert Picq Chablis Vosgros
Hippolyte Sancerre
Huet Vouvray Sec Le Mont
Jean-Paul & Benoit Droin Chablis Les Clos Grand Cru
Ladoucette Pouilly Fume
Maison Shaps Mercurey Blanc
Mas De Daumas Gassac
Merlin-Cherrier Sancerre
Michael Shaps Meursault
Michel Chablis Grenouilles
Raveneau Chablis 1er Cru Montee de Tonnerre
Regis Minet Pouilly Fume
Robert Chevillon NSG Blanc
Thibault Liger Belair, Bourgogne Blanc
Vieux Telegraphe La Crau Blanc
Weinbach Geuwurztraminer Frustentum
Weinbach Pinot Grigio Clos des Capucins
Weinbach Riesling Cuvee Theo
Weinbach Riesling Grand Cru Schlossberg Cuves Ste. Catherine
Italian Red
Antinori Marchese Chinati Class Rsv 750 mL
Burlotto Barbera "Aves"
Camigliano Brunello Di Montalcino
Carpineto Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva DOCG 2015
Ciacci Brunello
Colpetrone Sagrantino Montefalco
Cos Cerasuolo Di Vittoria Classico
Damilano Lecinquevigne Barolo
Frassinello Le Sughere
Gagliole Chianti Classico
Giuseppe Quintarelli Primofore
Giuseppe Quintarelli Amarone
Giuseppe Quintarelli Rosso Ca del Merlo
Giuseppe Quintarelli Rosso Del Bepi
Giuseppe Quintarelli Valpolicella
II Chiosso Gattinara
La Gerla Riserva Brunello
Lamole Chianti Grand Sel
Masseto Red
Mazzei Tuscano Phillip Cab
Montepeloso Eneo
Paitin Sori Paitin Barbaresco
Pecchenino Le Coste Barolo
Produttori Langhe Nebbiolo
Produttori Rio Sordo Barbaresco
Tenuta San Guida Sassicaia
Tenuta San Guido Guidlberto Red
Terra Costantino Mascalese
Trediberri Barbera
Umani Ronchi, Jori Montepulciano D'Abruzzo
Veglio Gattera Barolo
Zenato Amarone Valpolicella
Italian White
Other Red
A Tribute To Grace
Bodega Noemia Malbec J. Alberto
Bodegas Gieco Special Selection
Stolpman Gamay Noir
Brown Chaos Theory
Catena Zapata Red Nicolads
Krupp Doctor Red Blend
La Posta Paulucci Malbec
Leighton Gratitude Red Blend
Mark Ryan Numbskull
Mendel Malbec
Orin Swift 8Yr In Desert Red
Orin Swift Machete
Prisoner Red Blend
Red Schooner Voyage 8
Spring Valley Uriah Red Blend
Terrazas Cheval Des Andes Red Blend
Tinto Negro Limestone Block Malbec
Venge Scout's Honor Red
Zuccardi Malbec
Villa Creek Cherry House
Other White
Abracadabra Priorat White
Backsberg Family Reserve
Ch. D'Aqueria Tavel Rose
Chehalem Pinot Gris
Domaine Ott Cotes De Provence 'By.Ott'
Dr Loosen Wehlener Sonn. GG
Eyrie Pinot Gris
Goodfellow Pinot Gris
Heidi Schrock Furmint
K Vintners Viognier
Lagar De Cervera Albarino
Leo Steen Chenin Blanc
Michael Shaps Petit Manseng
Tempier Bandol Rose
Valenciso Rioja Blanco
Wittman Riesling Trocken
Pinot Noir
Abiouness Pommard Clone
Anthill Farms Peters Vineyard Pinot Noir
Beaux Freres Upper Terrace Pinot Noir
Belle Pente Reserve Pinot Noir
Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir
Brick House Tonnelier Pinot Noir
Cameron Abbey Ridge Pinot Noir
CIRQ Pinot Noir
Cristom Pinot Noir Mt Jefferson
Cuvaison Pinot Noir
Dehlinger Goldridge Pinot Noir
Dom Serene Evenstad Pinot Noir
Dom Serene Yamhill Pinot Noir
Eric Kent Pinot Noir
Evesham Wood Le Puits Sec Pinot Noir
Goldeneye Pinot Noir
Grochau Cellars Pinot Noir Willamette Valley
Jk Carriere Antoinette Pinot Noir
Ken Wright Cellars Shea Pinot Noir
Kosta Brown Sta Rita Pinot Noir
Kosta Browne Gaps Crown Pinot Noir
Lola Pinot Noir Russian River
Liquid Farm Pinot Noir
Merry Edwards Olivet Pinot Noir
Rambeaux Pinot Noir
Rex Hill Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
Robert Foley Pinot Noir
Sea Smoke Ten Pinot Noir
Torii Mor Pinot Noir
Walter Scott Pinot Sojeau
Wayfarer Mother Rock Pinot Noir
Spanish Red
Sparkling
A.R. Lenoble Blancs De Blancs
Andre Clouet 1911 Champagne
Andre Clouet Brut Gr Rsv Champagne
Armand De Brignac Brut
Barone Pizzini Franciacorta
Billecart Salmon Champagne Brut Rose
Bisol Prosecco
Bott Geyl Cremant D'Alsace
Caraccioli Brut
Egly Ouriet Grand Cru Brut NV
Gatinois Brut Grand Cru
Huet Vouvray Pettillant Brut
Jansz Premium Cuvee Tasmania
Krug Rose Champagne
Larmandier Bernier 1Er Champagne
Lassalle Prefence
Louis Roderer Cristal Brut
Michel Turgy Blanc de Blanc Cru Brut
Moet Chandon Brut Rose
Moet Chandon Nectar Brut Demi Sec
P Jouet Belle Epoque Brut Nv
Schramsberg Blanc de Blanc
Vitteaut Cremant De Bourgogne
Voirin-Jumel Champagne Brut
Syrah & Zin
Biale Petite Sirah Royal
Biale Zinfandel
Brown Zinfandel Napa
Carol Shelton Zin
D'Arenberg Dead Arm Shiraz
D'Arenberg Foobolt Shiraz
Dry Creek Old Vines Zin
Hedges Cellars DLD Syrah
Horsepower Syrah
John Duval Shiraz
Kongsgaard Syrah
Optima Zinfandel
Owen Roe Ex Umbris Syrah
Peter Franus Zinfandel Brandlin
Plumpjack Syrah
Rombauer Zin
Ramey Syrah
Shafer Relentless Syrah
Soliste Out Of The Shadows Syrah
Tait Shiraz
Turley Zinfandel
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451