Burritos in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|BFAST BURRITO
|$12.99
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Loaded Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
SESSION
2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
scrambled eggs, root vegetable hash, greens, cheddar, salsa, flour tortilla
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Farm Eggs / Bacon / Sausage / Home Fries / Cheddar Cheese / Flour Tortilla / House made Salsa / Fresh Fruit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Herradura
4801 Shore Dr B, Virginia Beach
|Burritos Mexicanos
|$12.99
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach
|JESSY'S BURRITO
|$13.00
FLOUR TORTILLA WRAPPED W YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATOE & JESSYS CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND BLACK BEANS.
|BURRITO CALIFORNIA
|$13.00
FLOUR TORTILLA WRAPPED W/ MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAME AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. SERVED W/ SIDE OF FRIES & GUACAMOLE