Burritos in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve burritos

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BFAST BURRITO$12.99
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
SESSION image

 

SESSION

2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
scrambled eggs, root vegetable hash, greens, cheddar, salsa, flour tortilla
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
BFAST BURRITO$12.99
Tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with aioli and sour cream
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Farm Eggs / Bacon / Sausage / Home Fries / Cheddar Cheese / Flour Tortilla / House made Salsa / Fresh Fruit
La Herradura image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Herradura

4801 Shore Dr B, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Burritos Mexicanos$12.99
e302ca96-054e-423b-bad1-833f79a58c80 image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beach Burrito$8.00
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JESSY'S BURRITO$13.00
FLOUR TORTILLA WRAPPED W YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATOE & JESSYS CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND BLACK BEANS.
BURRITO CALIFORNIA$13.00
FLOUR TORTILLA WRAPPED W/ MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAME AND YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. SERVED W/ SIDE OF FRIES & GUACAMOLE
