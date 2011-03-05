Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Carib Shack

review star

No reviews yet

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Order Again

Popular Items

Shack Jerk Chicken Bowl
Sweet Plantain
Jerk Pork Bowl

Specials

Carib Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Buttermilk marinated chicken thighs seasoned & crafted by hand - battered & breaded fried until crispy served with pickles, topped with choice of sauce on toasted coco bread

Caribbean Fried Cauliflower

$7.95

Crispy cauliflower battered & fried then tossed in *spicy* jerk sauce & topped with green onion & avocado crema on the side

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Skin on fries covered in melted cheese, bacon, green onions, drizzled with blackened ranch. Load it up with your choice of spicy jerk meat!

Loaded Chopped Cheese Fries

$12.70

French fries covered in a chopped cheeseburger cooked in shack made cheese sauce with bacon, mayo-ketchup sauce and green onions

Shack Chopped Cheese

$10.99

Carib Shack's Angus ground beef smothered in cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mayo-ketchup blend served on toasted sub roll

Soca Chopped Cheese

$10.99

Carib Shack's Angus ground beef smothered in cheese sauce, topped with grilled pepper & onions on a toasted sub roll

Fiesta Burrito/Bowl

Fiesta Burrito/Bowl

$13.95

Choice of protein and rice, with shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn salsa, tomatoes, grilled pepper & onion, 5 cheese blend, and sour cream, in a flour tortilla or bowl

Bowls

Meat, veggies, choice of rice or substitute in a bowl
Soca Bowl

$12.95

grilled red pepper & onions topped with cheddar-jack cheese over choice of 1/2lb protein and rice

Shack Jerk Chicken Bowl

$12.95

1/2lb of *spicy* boneless all-natural cage free chicken in jerk bbq sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice

Jerk Pork Bowl

$13.95

1/2lb of *spicy* slow roasted pork in jerk bbq sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice

Jerk Beef Bowl

$14.95

1/2lb of *spicy* all-natural Angus beef in jerk bbq sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice

Granny’s Curry Chicken Bowl

$12.95

1/2lb boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice

Mama's Stew Chicken Bowl

$12.95

1/2lb boneless all-natural cage free chicken stewed with gravy, lentils, rice

Mama's Stew Beef Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

1/2lb all-natural Angus beef, stewed with gravy, lentils, rice

Jerk Cauliflower Bowl

$12.95

*Vegetarian* battered cauliflower cooked in *spicy* jerk bbq sauce with cabbage & carrots, choice of rice

Shack Veggie Bowl

$11.95

build your own vegetarian bowl - choice of two sides over rice

Shack Size Bowl

$8.99

smaller size bowl with choice of meat and rice

Burritos

Meat, veggies, choice of rice or substitute wrapped in a 12" white flour tortilla
Soca Burrito

$12.95

grilled red pepper & onions topped with cheddar-jack cheese with choice of 1/2lb protein and rice

Granny’s Curry Chicken Burrito

$12.95

1/2lb boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice

Mama's Stew Chicken Burrito

$12.95

1/2lb boneless all-natural cage free chicken stewed with gravy, lentils, rice

Mama's Stew Beef Burrito

$14.95Out of stock

1/2lb all-natural Angus beef, stewed with gravy, lentils, rice

Shack Jerk Chicken Burrito

$12.95

1/2lb of *spicy* boneless all-natural cage free chicken in jerk bbq sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice

Jerk Pork Burrito

$13.95

1/2lb of *spicy* slow roasted pork in jerk bbq sauce cabbage & carrots, rice

Jerk Beef Burrito

$14.95

1/2lb of *spicy* all-natural Angus beef in jerk bbq sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice

Jerk Cauliflower Burrito

$12.95

*Vegetarian* battered cauliflower cooked in spicy jerk bbq sauce with cabbage & carrots, choice of rice

Sandwiches

Carib Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Buttermilk marinated chicken thighs seasoned & crafted by hand - battered & breaded fried until crispy served with pickles, topped with choice of sauce on toasted coco bread

Coco Calypso

$9.99

choice of all natural meat with shack made coleslaw, pickles, and cheddar-jack cheese on toasted coco bread

Coco Soca

$9.99

choice of all natural meat with grilled pepper & onions, and cheddar-jack cheese on toasted coco bread

Coco & Cheese

$3.99

5 cheese blend melted on toasted coco bread

Coco Ham & Cheese

$4.75

melted 5 cheese blend and sliced smoked ham on toasted coco bread

Cuban

$10.99Out of stock

slow roasted marinated pork, ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and dill pickles all pressed in Cuban bread

Cuban Calypso

$11.49Out of stock

our classic cuban topped with shack made coleslaw and *spicy* pepper hot sauce

Carib Shack Burgers

Coco Burger

$6.39+

1/4lb freshly ground Angus Beef on a toasted coco bread with a 5 cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes, shack made mayo-ketchup

Jerk Burger

$6.39+

1/4lb freshly ground Angus Beef on a toasted coco bread with a 5 cheese blend, grilled red pepper & onion, spicy jerk bbq sauce

Calypso Burger

$6.39+

1/4lb freshly ground Angus Beef on a toasted coco bread with a 5 cheese blend, fresh coleslaw, pickles, *spicy* pepper sauce

Cheeseburger

$6.39+

1/4lb freshly ground Angus beef with a 5 cheese blend on a toasted coco bread

Shack Chopped Cheese

$10.99

Carib Shack's Angus ground beef smothered in cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mayo-ketchup blend served on toasted sub roll

Soca Chopped Cheese

$10.99

Carib Shack's Angus ground beef smothered in cheese sauce, topped with grilled pepper & onions on a toasted sub roll

Tacos

Calypso Tacos

$12.95

3 corn tortilla tacos, choice of meat, shack slaw, green onion, hot sauce, cheese and sour cream

Fiesta Tacos

$12.95

3 corn tortilla tacos, choice of meat, with roasted corn & black beans, grilled pepper & onions, cheese and sour cream

Shack Tacos

$12.95

3 corn tortilla tacos, choice of meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream

Sides

Sweet Plantain

$3.49

fresh sweet plantain lightly fried

Cabbage & Carrots

$3.49

fresh cabbage and carrots stewed with salt & pepper

Curry Potatoes & Chick Peas

$3.49

chunks of potatoes and chick peas cooked in curry spices

Lentils

$3.49

lentils cooked with squash

Grilled Pepper & Onion

$3.49

fresh red bell pepper & onions grilled with salt & pepper

Coleslaw

$3.49

freshly made in shack

Coconut Milk Rice & Beans

$3.49

rice and red beans seasoned and cooked in coconut milk

White Rice

$2.99

steamed white rice

Roti

$5.99

roti wrap made with ground split peas

Coco Bread

$2.79

toasted roll baked with coconut milk

Coco & Cheese

$3.99

5 cheese blend melted on toasted coco bread

French Fries

$3.49
Fried Okra

$3.49

bite sized fresh okra fried in masa

Hot Pepper Sauce

$1.95

*spicy* shack made scotch bonnet pepper sauce

Jerk Sauce

$0.99

*spicy* shack made jerk sauce

Ranch

$0.99

shack made aioli with fresh herbs and garlic

Garlic & Herb Aioli

$0.99Out of stock

Avocado Crema

$1.95

Ketchup

$0.99

Caribbean Drinks

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple Soda

$3.00
Kola Champagne

$3.00
Cream Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Ginger

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

Coca-Cola De Mexico

$3.00

Brisk Lemon Ice Tea

$1.75

Coca-Cola

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Water

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Blending the finest of Caribbean cuisine serving it up shack style. As seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri on Food Network!

