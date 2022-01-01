Pelons Baja Grill

Pelon's Party Pack

$50.00

Grab a Pelon's Party Pack for your next sports event, party or small get together! Pelon's Party Pack is valued at $68.50! Includes: 2 Pints of Guacamole (choice of chunky or smooth) 2 Pints of Salsa Fresca 2 Pints of Queso Cheese 2 Large Bags of Tortilla Chips