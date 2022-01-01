- Home
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Popular Items
FOOD SPECIALS
1/2 CHORIZO QUESO FRY
French fries topped with our house made spicy chorizo sausage, covered with queso cheese and cilantro
POZOLE SOUP
SPICED STEW WITH CHUNKS OF PORK, HOMINY, CHILES, TOMATOES, AND GARLIC & ONION. SERVED WITH FRESH LIME AND SOUR CREAM
BLT Avocado
Large flour tortilla filled with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, baja cream sauce and chunky guacamole
Pelon's Party Pack
Grab a Pelon's Party Pack for your next sports event, party or small get together! Pelon's Party Pack is valued at $68.50! Includes: 2 Pints of Guacamole (choice of chunky or smooth) 2 Pints of Salsa Fresca 2 Pints of Queso Cheese 2 Large Bags of Tortilla Chips
The Mexagon
COCKTAIL SPECIALS
Mimosa for 2
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) MIMOSA WITH YOUR CHOICE OF JUICE TO TAKE HOME! SERVES 2 PEOPLE
GRINGO MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Vodka, triple sec, house marg mix, agave nectar, and muddled cilantro and jalapeno
STRAWBERRY FROSE'
Sangria for 2
Strawberry Spritzer
Vegan Specials
Vegan Chimichanga Burrito
Deep fried burrito stuffed with choice of chicken, steak, soyrizo or vegetables, cheese, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, and onion. Served of lettuce with chunky guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca on the side
2-Vegan Potato Tacos
Seasoned fried potatoes, served on soft flour tortilla, topped with picante sauce, baja sauce, chunky guacamole, and tomato
3-Vegan Potato Tacos
Seasoned fried potatoes, served on soft flour tortilla, topped with picante sauce, baja sauce, chunky guacamole, and tomato
MARGARITAS
Pelon's House Margarita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE
Pelon's House Strawberry Margarita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) STRAWBERRY PUREE, HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, FRESH LIME JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA
Coconut Margarita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) SERVED FROZEN - 1800 SILVER, TRIPLE SEC, COCONUT PUREE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE
Cadillac Margarita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) 1800 SILVER, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE, GRAND MARNIER FLOATER
Classic Margarita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) JOSE CUERVO, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) TRES AGAVES BLANCO, TRIPLE SEC, PINEAPPLE JUICE, MUDDLED JALAPENO & CILANTRO, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA
Watermelon Margarita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) WATERMELON SCHNAPPS, HOUSE TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA
El Jefe
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) ESPOLON SILVER, CINNAMON GINGER HIBISCUS TEA, FRESH LIME JUICE
Paloma
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) HORNITOS BLANCO, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA
Mezcalita
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) BLANCO MEZCAL, COINTREAU, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF ORANGE JUICE
North End Crusher
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) TITOS VODKA, TRIPLE SEC, ORANGE JUICE, PASSION FRUIT JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA
Starters
4oz Chips & Salsa
Ingredients in salsa cannot be modified
4oz Chips & Queso
Ingredients in queso cannot be modified
4oz Chips & Guacamole
Ingredients in both chunky and smooth guacamole cannot be modified *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
4oz Trio Chips & Dip
Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce. Ingredients in each dip cannot be modified *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Reg Chips & Salsa
Ingredients in salsa cannot be modified
Reg Chips & Queso
Ingredients in queso cannot be modified
Reg Chips & Guacamole
Ingredients in both chunky and smooth guacamole cannot be modified *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)
Reg Trio Chips & Dip
Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce. Ingredients in each dip cannot be modified
Carne Asada Fries
Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
1/2 Carne Asada Fries
Half size order of grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
Rolled Tacos
Choice of shredded machaca beef or grilled chicken rolled in corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheddar jack cheese, cotija cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream, and cilantro - Four rolled tacos per order
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream *Nacho in photo is "Chica-Style"
Elote Corn
Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese and chile lime seasoning
Sriracha Corn
Grilled corn on the cob, sautéed in sweet chili sriracha glaze
Plain corn
Plain grilled corn on the cob
Tacos
3-Fish Tacos
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
3-Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, verde sauce, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream
3- Carne Asada Tacos
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3- Chorizo Tacos
Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3- Carnitas Tacos
Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, smooth guacamole and mild verde sauce
3- Vegetarian Tacos
Sautéed mix of squash, zucchini, onion, chiles, and red & green bell pepper, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and cotija
2-Fish Taco
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
2- Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
2 - Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, verde sauce, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream
2 -Carne Asada Taco
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2 - Carnitas Tacos
Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, smooth guacamole and mild verde sauce
2- Chorizo Taco
Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2 -Vegetarian Tacos
Sautéed mix of squash, zucchini, onion, chiles, and red & green bell pepper, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and cotija
Burritos
Hang Ten
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
California
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
Chorizo Burrito
Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream
The Curl
Fried white fish, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca **The Curl burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
El Hugo
Roasted shredded pork, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple salsa
The Dude
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
Big Kahuna
Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo
Surf N Turf
Choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp with spicy baja cream sauce, avocado and salsa fresca
Grass Hut
Sauteed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, cheddar jack cheese, shredded green cabbage with baja rice, black beans, salsa fresca and guacamole **Grass Hut burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo
Hawaiian Pipeline
Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and sour cream
Unemployed Surfer
Refried beans, baja rice, cheddar jack cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion
Surfs Up (All Shrimp)
Sautéed shrimp and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce
Surfs Up
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, white fish and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce
Plain Jane
Baja rice, refried beans, cheddar jack cheese with choice of carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas or chorizo
So Cal Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla, 3 scrambled eggs, crispy house potatoes, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onions, and medium picante sauce
Sidekicks
4oz Salsa Fresca
4oz Fruit Salsa
4oz Chunky Guacamole (Vegan)
4oz Smooth Guacamole
4oz Baja Sauce
4oz Vegan Baja Sauce
4oz Cheese
4oz Queso Dip
4oz Sour Cream
4 oz Vegan Sour Cream
4oz Fresh Tortillas (3)
Medium Bag Chips
Large Bag Chips
1/2 Pint Refried Beans
1/2 pint Black Beans
1/2 Pint Rice
1/2 RICE 1/2 REFRIED
1/2 RICE 1/2 BLACK BEAN
1/2 Pint Salsa Fresca
1/2 Pint Chunky Guacamole
1/2 Pint Smooth Guac
1/2 Pint Queso Dip
1/2 Pint Baja Sauce
1/2 Pint Verde Sauce
1/2 Pint Picante Sauce
1/2 Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce
1/2 pint Fruit Salsa
1/2 Vegan Baja Sauce
1/2 Pint Sour Cream
1/2 Pint Chorizo
1/2 Pint Cheddar Jack Cheese
1/2 Pint Grilled Veggies
Pint Salsa Fresca
Pint Chunky Guacamole
Pint Baja Sauce
Pint Verde Sauce
Pint Queso Dip
Pint Smooth Guac
Pint Sour Cream
Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce
Pint Black Beans
Pint Refried Beans
Pint Rice
Pint Picante Sauce
Pint Cheese
SMALL FRIES BASKET
LARGE FRIES BASKET
Soup & Salad
Surfside Salad
Tossed mixed greens and shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, topped with corn tortilla strips, choice of grilled white fish, sautéed pepper shrimp, grilled chicken or blacked tofu. Served with creamy cilantro pepper dressing on the side
Taco Salad
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
Tortilla Soup
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream
Children’s Menu
Kids Soft Chicken Taco
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
Small burrito with refried beans and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets with choice of condiment and served with choice of side and apple juice box.
Kids Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box
Desserts
Churros
Fried-dough-pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar
Brownie
Vegan Brownie
Brownie A La Mode
Warm chocolate fudge brownie and vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Bunelos
Cookie
My Vegan Sweet Tooth Chocolate Chip Cookie
My Vegan Sweet Tooth Whoopie Pie
Ice Cream
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Chimichanga
Fried burrito with pumpkin pie and cream cheese filling. Topped with cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, and caramel.
Starter/Taco Salad
Vegan Carne Asada Fries
Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Nacho
Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with vegan cheese served with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Vegan Taco Salad
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Vegan Tortilla Soup
A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato base soup with chunky guacamole, topped with tortilla strips and vegan sour cream
Vegan 1/2 Asada FRIES
Half size order of grilled vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Burritos
VEGAN Hang Ten
Vegan chicken, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole.
VEGAN Dude
Vegan steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
VEGAN Curl
Cajun fried tofu, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
VEGAN Grass Hut
Sautéed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, shredded green cabbage, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and our vegan chunky guacamole
VEGAN Big Kahuna
1/2lb. of vegan meat with lots of chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of vegan steak or vegan chicken
VEGAN California
Vegan steak, french fries, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Chorizo Burrito
Vegan soyrizo, shredded lettuce, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, tomato and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Hawaiian Pipeline
Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and vegan sour cream
VEGAN Unemployed Surfer
Refried beans, baja rice, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion
VEGAN Plain Jane
Choice of Vegan Carne Asada, Vegan Chicken or Vegan Chorizo, baja rice, refried beans & Vegan cheese
VEGAN So Cal
Large flour tortilla, turmeric spiced tofu scramble, vegan soy chorizo, crispy seasoned potatoes, vegan cheese, cilantro, onions, medium picante sauce, and salsa fresca on the side
VEGAN El Hugo
Soyrizo, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, vegan baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce
Tacos
2-Vegan Carne Asada Taco
Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Vegan Chicken Taco
Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and vegan sour cream
2-Vegan Soyrizo Taco
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
2-Vegan Fish Taco
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
2-Vegan Veggie Taco
Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream
2-Vegan Shrimp Taco
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
3-Vegan Carne Asada Tacos
Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Vegan Chicken Tacos
Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and vegan sour cream
3-Vegan Soyrizo tacos
Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Vegan Fish Tacos
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Vegan Veggie Tacos
Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream
3-Vegan Shrimp Taco
Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro
Children's Meal
VEGAN kids soft chicken taco
Flour tortilla, vegan chicken, vegan cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.
VEGAN kids bean/cheese burrito
Small burrito refried beans and vegan cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.
VEGAN kids cheese quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with vegan cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.
VEGAN kids nacho
Beverages
BOTTLED COKE PRODUCTS
JARRITOS
MARGARITAS
LARGE PELON'S HOUSE MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) House Tequila, Triple Sec, Pelon's House Sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice
LARGE STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Strawberry Puree, House Tequila, Triple Sec, Pelon's House sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice
LARGE CADILLAC MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) 1800 Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Pelon's House Sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice, Gran Marnier Floater
LARGE CLASSIC MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Jose Cuervo Gold, Cointreau, Pelon's House Sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice
LARGE COCONUT MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) 1800 Coconut Tequila, Triple Sec, Coconut Puree, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lime Juice
SPICY PINEAPPLE MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Tres Agaves Anejo Tequila, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Muddled Jalapeno & Cilantro, Fresh Lime Juice, Splash of Lemon-Lime Soda
WATERMELON MARGARITA
(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) DeKuyper Watermelon Schnapps, House Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Splash of Lemon-Lime soda
MARGARITA POPSICLES
CANS & BOTTLES
DRAFTS
#1 Sycamore Beach Candy IPA
#2 Stone Tangerine Express IPA
#3 Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
#4 Terrapin Peach Dreamsicle
#5 Reaver Beach Hoptopus Double IPA
#6 Devil's Backbone O'Fest
#7 Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
#8Great Lakes TropiCoastal IPA
#9 MODELO
#10 Narragansett Lager
#11 2 Roads Peach Jam Ale
#12 2 Silos Pumpkin Ale
#13 Three Notch'd Watermelon Gosé
#14 New Realm Tropic Dream
#15 Ardent Atlantico Mexican Lager
#16 Downeast Strawberry Cider
Apparel & Merch
Black Pelon's T-Shirt
Pelon’s Ultra Soft Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Small front breast logo with large logo on back.
White Pelon's T-Shirt
Pelon’s Ultra Soft Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Small front breast logo with large logo on back.
Black Long Sleeve Shirt
Pelon’s Ultra Soft Long Sleeve Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Small front breast logo with large logo on back
Pelon's Baseball Tee
Pelon’s Ultra Soft Long Sleeve Baseball Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Two tone black and charcoal gray. Small front breast logo with large logo on back.
Pelon's Mesh Hat
Two tone black & charcoal gray mesh adjustable trucker hat with Pelon’s logo emblem
Pelon's Solid Black Hat
Solid black adjustable hat with Pelon’s logo emblem
Pelon's Koozie
Black neoprene koozie with Pelon’s logo
RED MILL LOCATION: Authentic Baja California-style Mexican food!
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454