Pelons Baja Grill

Popular Items

California
Hang Ten
The Dude

FOOD SPECIALS

1/2 CHORIZO QUESO FRY

1/2 CHORIZO QUESO FRY

$8.25

French fries topped with our house made spicy chorizo sausage, covered with queso cheese and cilantro

POZOLE SOUP

$8.95

SPICED STEW WITH CHUNKS OF PORK, HOMINY, CHILES, TOMATOES, AND GARLIC & ONION. SERVED WITH FRESH LIME AND SOUR CREAM

BLT Avocado

BLT Avocado

$8.50

Large flour tortilla filled with crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, baja cream sauce and chunky guacamole

Pelon's Party Pack

Pelon's Party Pack

$50.00

Grab a Pelon's Party Pack for your next sports event, party or small get together! Pelon's Party Pack is valued at $68.50! Includes: 2 Pints of Guacamole (choice of chunky or smooth) 2 Pints of Salsa Fresca 2 Pints of Queso Cheese 2 Large Bags of Tortilla Chips

The Mexagon

$10.95

COCKTAIL SPECIALS

Mimosa for 2

$8.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) MIMOSA WITH YOUR CHOICE OF JUICE TO TAKE HOME! SERVES 2 PEOPLE

GRINGO MARGARITA

$10.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Vodka, triple sec, house marg mix, agave nectar, and muddled cilantro and jalapeno

STRAWBERRY FROSE'

$10.00

Sangria for 2

$12.00

Strawberry Spritzer

$7.00

Vegan Specials

Vegan Chimichanga Burrito

Vegan Chimichanga Burrito

$12.95

Deep fried burrito stuffed with choice of chicken, steak, soyrizo or vegetables, cheese, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, and onion. Served of lettuce with chunky guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca on the side

2-Vegan Potato Tacos

2-Vegan Potato Tacos

$7.00

Seasoned fried potatoes, served on soft flour tortilla, topped with picante sauce, baja sauce, chunky guacamole, and tomato

3-Vegan Potato Tacos

3-Vegan Potato Tacos

$9.00

Seasoned fried potatoes, served on soft flour tortilla, topped with picante sauce, baja sauce, chunky guacamole, and tomato

MARGARITAS

Pelon's House Margarita

$12.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE

Pelon's House Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) STRAWBERRY PUREE, HOUSE TEQUILA, TRIPLE SEC, FRESH LIME JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA

Coconut Margarita

$14.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) SERVED FROZEN - 1800 SILVER, TRIPLE SEC, COCONUT PUREE, PINEAPPLE JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE

Cadillac Margarita

$18.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) 1800 SILVER, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE, GRAND MARNIER FLOATER

Classic Margarita

$16.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) JOSE CUERVO, COINTREAU, SOUR MIX, FRESH LIME JUICE

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) TRES AGAVES BLANCO, TRIPLE SEC, PINEAPPLE JUICE, MUDDLED JALAPENO & CILANTRO, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) WATERMELON SCHNAPPS, HOUSE TEQUILA, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA

El Jefe

$8.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) ESPOLON SILVER, CINNAMON GINGER HIBISCUS TEA, FRESH LIME JUICE

Paloma

$8.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) HORNITOS BLANCO, GRAPEFRUIT JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF LEMON-LIME SODA

Mezcalita

$9.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) BLANCO MEZCAL, COINTREAU, FRESH LIME JUICE, SPLASH OF ORANGE JUICE

North End Crusher

$10.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) TITOS VODKA, TRIPLE SEC, ORANGE JUICE, PASSION FRUIT JUICE, LEMON-LIME SODA

Starters

Chips & Dips, Nachos, Quesadillas and more!

4oz Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Ingredients in salsa cannot be modified

4oz Chips & Queso

$4.50

Ingredients in queso cannot be modified

4oz Chips & Guacamole

$4.74

Ingredients in both chunky and smooth guacamole cannot be modified *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

4oz Trio Chips & Dip

4oz Trio Chips & Dip

$8.95

Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce. Ingredients in each dip cannot be modified *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Reg Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Ingredients in salsa cannot be modified

Reg Chips & Queso

$7.95

Ingredients in queso cannot be modified

Reg Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

Ingredients in both chunky and smooth guacamole cannot be modified *(smooth guacamole contains sour cream)

Reg Trio Chips & Dip

Reg Trio Chips & Dip

$16.95

Salsa fresca, guacamole and queso sauce. Ingredients in each dip cannot be modified

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$16.95

Grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$10.50

Half size order of grilled steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$10.95

Choice of shredded machaca beef or grilled chicken rolled in corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheddar jack cheese, cotija cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream, and cilantro - Four rolled tacos per order

Nachos

Nachos

$10.75

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, cheddar jack cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream *Nacho in photo is "Chica-Style"

Elote Corn

Elote Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn on the cob covered in a zesty chili cream sauce, topped with cotija cheese and chile lime seasoning

Sriracha Corn

Sriracha Corn

$4.50

Grilled corn on the cob, sautéed in sweet chili sriracha glaze

Plain corn

$3.00

Plain grilled corn on the cob

Tacos

Try our famous fish & shrimp tacos
3-Fish Tacos

3-Fish Tacos

$12.25

Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca

3-Shrimp Tacos

3-Shrimp Tacos

$13.25

Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro

3-Chicken Tacos

3-Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Grilled chicken, verde sauce, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream

3- Carne Asada Tacos

3- Carne Asada Tacos

$12.95

Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3- Chorizo Tacos

3- Chorizo Tacos

$12.25

Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3- Carnitas Tacos

$12.25

Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, smooth guacamole and mild verde sauce

3- Vegetarian Tacos

3- Vegetarian Tacos

$12.25

Sautéed mix of squash, zucchini, onion, chiles, and red & green bell pepper, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and cotija

2-Fish Taco

$9.25

Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca

2- Shrimp Taco

$9.50

Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro

2 - Chicken Tacos

$9.50

Grilled chicken, verde sauce, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream

2 -Carne Asada Taco

$9.50

Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2 - Carnitas Tacos

$9.25

Roasted shredded pork, cilantro, onion, smooth guacamole and mild verde sauce

2- Chorizo Taco

$9.25

Spicy pork sausage, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2 -Vegetarian Tacos

$9.25

Sautéed mix of squash, zucchini, onion, chiles, and red & green bell pepper, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and cotija

Burritos

Burritos are wrapped in foil or can be made as a burrito bowl or as a salad with fresh mixed greens
Hang Ten

Hang Ten

$12.25

Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole

California

California

$14.25

Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$11.95

Spicy pork sausage, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, medium picante sauce, tomato and sour cream

The Curl

The Curl

$11.95

Fried white fish, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca **The Curl burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo

El Hugo

$11.95

Roasted shredded pork, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, green onion, jalapeno, baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple salsa

The Dude

The Dude

$12.25

Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$13.95

Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo

Surf N Turf

$16.50

Choice of carne asada or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp with spicy baja cream sauce, avocado and salsa fresca

Grass Hut

Grass Hut

$11.75

Sauteed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, cheddar jack cheese, shredded green cabbage with baja rice, black beans, salsa fresca and guacamole **Grass Hut burrito made as a burrito bowl in photo

Hawaiian Pipeline

$11.75

Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and sour cream

Unemployed Surfer

$8.50

Refried beans, baja rice, cheddar jack cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion

Surfs Up (All Shrimp)

$13.95

Sautéed shrimp and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce

Surfs Up

$13.95Out of stock

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, white fish and vegetables with pepper jack cheese, baja rice, refried beans and spicy baja sauce

Plain Jane

$9.75

Baja rice, refried beans, cheddar jack cheese with choice of carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas or chorizo

So Cal Breakfast Burrito

So Cal Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Large flour tortilla, 3 scrambled eggs, crispy house potatoes, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onions, and medium picante sauce

Sidekicks

Sides of rice & beans and sauces

4oz Salsa Fresca

$1.95

4oz Fruit Salsa

$1.50

4oz Chunky Guacamole (Vegan)

$3.25

4oz Smooth Guacamole

$3.25

4oz Baja Sauce

$2.75

4oz Vegan Baja Sauce

$3.16

4oz Cheese

$2.25

4oz Queso Dip

$3.25

4oz Sour Cream

$2.25

4 oz Vegan Sour Cream

$2.59

4oz Fresh Tortillas (3)

$1.75

Medium Bag Chips

$4.75

Large Bag Chips

$6.75

1/2 Pint Refried Beans

$2.95

1/2 pint Black Beans

$2.95

1/2 Pint Rice

$2.95

1/2 RICE 1/2 REFRIED

$2.95

1/2 RICE 1/2 BLACK BEAN

$2.95

1/2 Pint Salsa Fresca

$2.95

1/2 Pint Chunky Guacamole

$5.95

1/2 Pint Smooth Guac

$5.95

1/2 Pint Queso Dip

$5.75

1/2 Pint Baja Sauce

$4.50

1/2 Pint Verde Sauce

$3.75

1/2 Pint Picante Sauce

$3.75

1/2 Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce

$3.75

1/2 pint Fruit Salsa

$2.75

1/2 Vegan Baja Sauce

$5.00

1/2 Pint Sour Cream

$2.75

1/2 Pint Chorizo

$4.95

1/2 Pint Cheddar Jack Cheese

$3.25

1/2 Pint Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Pint Salsa Fresca

$5.25

Pint Chunky Guacamole

$11.50

Pint Baja Sauce

$8.25

Pint Verde Sauce

$7.75

Pint Queso Dip

$10.75

Pint Smooth Guac

$11.50

Pint Sour Cream

$5.75

Pint Habanero Pineapple Sauce

$7.75

Pint Black Beans

$5.75

Pint Refried Beans

$5.75

Pint Rice

$5.75

Pint Picante Sauce

$7.75

Pint Cheese

$6.50

SMALL FRIES BASKET

$4.50

LARGE FRIES BASKET

$7.50

Soup & Salad

Surfside Salad

Surfside Salad

$13.25

Tossed mixed greens and shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca, guacamole, topped with corn tortilla strips, choice of grilled white fish, sautéed pepper shrimp, grilled chicken or blacked tofu. Served with creamy cilantro pepper dressing on the side

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.50

Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole

Tortilla Soup

$6.95

A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato based soup with chunky guacamole topped with tortilla strips and sour cream

Children’s Menu

Kids Soft Chicken Taco

$6.95

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Small burrito with refried beans and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Chicken nuggets with choice of condiment and served with choice of side and apple juice box.

Kids Nachos

$6.95

Corn tortilla chips with melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$3.25

Fried-dough-pastry rolled in cinnamon and sugar

Brownie

$2.95

Vegan Brownie

$2.95

Brownie A La Mode

$6.50

Warm chocolate fudge brownie and vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Bunelos

$7.50

Cookie

$2.95
My Vegan Sweet Tooth Chocolate Chip Cookie

My Vegan Sweet Tooth Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95
My Vegan Sweet Tooth Whoopie Pie

My Vegan Sweet Tooth Whoopie Pie

$5.35

Ice Cream

$2.00
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Chimichanga

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Chimichanga

$7.95

Fried burrito with pumpkin pie and cream cheese filling. Topped with cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, and caramel.

Starter/Taco Salad

Vegan Carne Asada Fries

$18.68

Vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole

Vegan Nacho

$12.36

Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream and guacamole

Vegan Quesadilla

$10.29

Flour tortillas filled with vegan cheese served with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca

Vegan Taco Salad

$14.08

Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca

Vegan Tortilla Soup

$8.33

A warm mild Mexican flavored tomato base soup with chunky guacamole, topped with tortilla strips and vegan sour cream

Vegan 1/2 Asada FRIES

$11.78

Half size order of grilled vegan steak, french fries, medium picante sauce, vegan cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Burritos

VEGAN Hang Ten

$13.22

Vegan chicken, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole.

VEGAN Dude

$13.75

Vegan steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole

VEGAN Curl

$13.22

Cajun fried tofu, refried beans, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

VEGAN Grass Hut

$12.59

Sautéed red and green bell pepper, onion, green chilis, zucchini, squash, shredded green cabbage, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and our vegan chunky guacamole

VEGAN Big Kahuna

$15.52

1/2lb. of vegan meat with lots of chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of vegan steak or vegan chicken

VEGAN California

$15.52

Vegan steak, french fries, vegan cheese, salsa fresca and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Chorizo Burrito

$13.22

Vegan soyrizo, shredded lettuce, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, tomato and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Hawaiian Pipeline

$12.59

Mixed greens, baja rice, black beans, vegan cheese, pineapple chunks, habanero pineapple sauce and vegan sour cream

VEGAN Unemployed Surfer

$9.77

Refried beans, baja rice, vegan cheese, medium picante sauce, cilantro and onion

VEGAN Plain Jane

$11.21

Choice of Vegan Carne Asada, Vegan Chicken or Vegan Chorizo, baja rice, refried beans & Vegan cheese

VEGAN So Cal

$12.59

Large flour tortilla, turmeric spiced tofu scramble, vegan soy chorizo, crispy seasoned potatoes, vegan cheese, cilantro, onions, medium picante sauce, and salsa fresca on the side

VEGAN El Hugo

$13.22

Soyrizo, shredded green cabbage, cilantro, jalapeno, vegan baja sauce, pineapple fruit salsa & habanero pineapple hot sauce

Tacos

2-Vegan Carne Asada Taco

$10.29

Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Vegan Chicken Taco

$10.29

Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and vegan sour cream

2-Vegan Soyrizo Taco

$10.06

Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

2-Vegan Fish Taco

$10.06

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

2-Vegan Veggie Taco

$10.06

Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream

2-Vegan Shrimp Taco

$10.29

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro

3-Vegan Carne Asada Tacos

$14.37

Vegan steak, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Vegan Chicken Tacos

$14.37

Vegan chicken, vegan cheese, shredded lettuce, cilantro, onion and vegan sour cream

3-Vegan Soyrizo tacos

$13.54

Vegan soyrizo, cilantro, onion and guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce

3-Vegan Fish Tacos

$13.54

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce and salsa fresca

3-Vegan Veggie Tacos

$13.54

Sautéed vegetables, vegan cheese and vegan sour cream

3-Vegan Shrimp Taco

$14.37

Cajun fried tofu, shredded green cabbage, spicy vegan cream sauce, pineapple salsa & cilantro

Children's Meal

VEGAN kids soft chicken taco

$7.87

Flour tortilla, vegan chicken, vegan cheese and shredded lettuce. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.

VEGAN kids bean/cheese burrito

$7.87

Small burrito refried beans and vegan cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.

VEGAN kids cheese quesadilla

$7.87

Grilled flour tortillas with vegan cheese. Served with choice of side and apple juice box.

VEGAN kids nacho

$7.87

Beverages

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.75

House made ginger cinnamon Hibiscus Tea

Horchata

Horchata

$3.95

House made sweeten cinnamon rice & almond milk

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$2.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Liquid Death

$2.50

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas

$2.50

Body Armor

$2.50

BOTTLED COKE PRODUCTS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

CHERRY COKE

$2.50

VANILLA COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

BARQS ROOT BEER

$2.50

PIBB XTRA

$2.50

SEAGRAMS GINGER ALE

$2.50

Cherry/vanilla Coke

$2.50

MEXI COKE

$3.00Out of stock

MEXI FANTA

$3.00Out of stock

MEXI SPRITE

$3.00Out of stock

COKE ZERO

$2.50

JARRITOS

LIME JARRITOS

$2.50

MANDARIN JARRITOS

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JARRITOS

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH JARRITOS

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JARRITOS

$2.50

ENERGY DRINKS

RED BULL

$3.50

WATERMELON RED BULL

$3.50

SUGAR FREE REDBULL

$3.50

DRAGONFRUIT RED BULL

$3.50

MARGARITAS

LARGE PELON'S HOUSE MARGARITA

$12.75

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) House Tequila, Triple Sec, Pelon's House Sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice

LARGE STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$12.75

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Strawberry Puree, House Tequila, Triple Sec, Pelon's House sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice

LARGE CADILLAC MARGARITA

$18.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) 1800 Silver Tequila, Cointreau, Pelon's House Sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice, Gran Marnier Floater

LARGE CLASSIC MARGARITA

$16.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Jose Cuervo Gold, Cointreau, Pelon's House Sour Mix, Fresh Lime Juice

LARGE COCONUT MARGARITA

$14.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) 1800 Coconut Tequila, Triple Sec, Coconut Puree, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lime Juice

SPICY PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$12.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) Tres Agaves Anejo Tequila, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Muddled Jalapeno & Cilantro, Fresh Lime Juice, Splash of Lemon-Lime Soda

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$10.00

(MUST ORDER FOOD WITH PURCHASE OF ALCOHOL!) DeKuyper Watermelon Schnapps, House Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Splash of Lemon-Lime soda

MARGARITA POPSICLES

$5.00

CANS & BOTTLES

BUD

$3.95

BUD LIGHT

$3.95

COORS LIGHT

$3.95

MICH ULTRA

$4.25

MILLER LIGHT

$3.95

PACIFICO

$4.50

CORONA

$4.50

CORONA LIGHT

$4.75

CORONA PREMIER

$4.75

TECATE

$4.75

WHITE CLAW

$4.50

MODELO NEGRA

$4.75

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$4.75

DOS EQUIS LAGER

$4.75

SOL

$4.75

BOLD ROCK

$5.25

YUENGLING

$3.95

Topo Chico Seltzer

$4.50

DRAFTS

#1 Sycamore Beach Candy IPA

$8.00

#2 Stone Tangerine Express IPA

$8.00

#3 Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00

#4 Terrapin Peach Dreamsicle

$8.00

#5 Reaver Beach Hoptopus Double IPA

$8.00

#6 Devil's Backbone O'Fest

$8.00

#7 Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$8.00

#8Great Lakes TropiCoastal IPA

$8.00

#9 MODELO

$6.00

#10 Narragansett Lager

$5.00

#11 2 Roads Peach Jam Ale

$7.00

#12 2 Silos Pumpkin Ale

$9.00

#13 Three Notch'd Watermelon Gosé

$7.00

#14 New Realm Tropic Dream

$7.00

#15 Ardent Atlantico Mexican Lager

$7.00

#16 Downeast Strawberry Cider

$8.00

Apparel & Merch

Black Pelon's T-Shirt

Black Pelon's T-Shirt

$20.00

Pelon’s Ultra Soft Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Small front breast logo with large logo on back.

White Pelon's T-Shirt

White Pelon's T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Pelon’s Ultra Soft Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Small front breast logo with large logo on back.

Black Long Sleeve Shirt

Black Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

Pelon’s Ultra Soft Long Sleeve Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Small front breast logo with large logo on back

Pelon's Baseball Tee

Pelon's Baseball Tee

$25.00

Pelon’s Ultra Soft Long Sleeve Baseball Cotton Logo T-Shirt. Two tone black and charcoal gray. Small front breast logo with large logo on back.

Pelon's Mesh Hat

Pelon's Mesh Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Two tone black & charcoal gray mesh adjustable trucker hat with Pelon’s logo emblem

Pelon's Solid Black Hat

Pelon's Solid Black Hat

$22.00

Solid black adjustable hat with Pelon’s logo emblem

Pelon's Koozie

Pelon's Koozie

$5.00Out of stock

Black neoprene koozie with Pelon’s logo

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

RED MILL LOCATION: Authentic Baja California-style Mexican food!

Website

Location

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

Gallery
Pelons Baja Grill image
Pelons Baja Grill image
Pelons Baja Grill image
Pelons Baja Grill image

Map
