- Crazy Munchies Pizza
Crazy Munchies Pizza
No reviews yet
1405 Harpers Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Wacamole Latin Food
Appetizers
Street Taco
Burritos
- Burrito California$13.99
Grilles steak, melted cheese over a bed of French fries, pico and sour cream
- Burrito San Jose$13.99
One big flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, side pico de gallo and sour cream
- Burrito Ribeye$13.99
A whole ribeye steak wrapped in a big flour tortilla, rice and beans
- Philly Steak Burrito$13.99
Sliced steak meat, cheese, onion, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers drizzled
- Burrito Bowl$13.99
Pinto beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, salad, cheese, chicken or steak
Quesadillas
Crazy Munchies
Appetizers
Pizza by the Slice
Stromboli & Calzones
Calzone with Ricotta, Mozzarella
Lunch Specials
Deluxe Sandwiches and Hamburger
- Original Philly$12.99
Onions, cheese and mayonnaise
- Rib Eye Sandwich$16.99
Onions, roasted peppers, cheese and mayonnaise
- Cowboy Burger$16.99
Premium beef patty, fried egg, bacon, tomato, smoked Cheddar cheese, fried onions, and deluxe salad
- Munchies Burger$13.50
Premium beef patty, cheese and our tartar sauce
- Tango Burger$14.99
Premium beef patty, bacon, cheese, and roasted red peppers
- Milanese Sandwich$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Italian Hoagie