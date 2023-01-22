Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth General Booth Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

1676 General Booth Blvd

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

B6 Strawberries & Cream
S8 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
Iced Coffee

Coffee & Espresso

Fresh Brew

Fresh Brew

$2.59+

Locally roasted house coffee. The Breakfast Blend is our medium roast blend of south American coffee. Pure Black is our dark roast blend of African and South American coffee.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Locally roasted house coffee. The ice coffee is the Pure Black blend of African and South American Coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.99+

Cafe Au Lait is half house coffee and half steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$3.99+

Latte is locally roasted espresso with whole milk. Substitute milk is available.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.79

Cappuccino is a double shot of espresso with steamed milk with foam. The cappuccino is a traditional size of 8oz.

Macchiato Latte

Macchiato Latte

$3.99+

The Macchiato Latte is with steamed milk and foam with espresso in last.

Americano

Americano

$3.99+

Americano is espresso and water, it can be hot or iced.

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$2.25+

Currently serving Late Watch espresso.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.79

Cortado is a double shot of espresso with 2oz of steamed whole milk.

Signature Lattes

CocoMocha

CocoMocha

$4.89+

Coconut syrup, dark chocolate, espresso and whole milk.

Caramochanut

Caramochanut

$4.89+

Caramel syrup, dark chocolate, Macadamia nut syrup, espresso and whole milk.

White Chocolate Toffee

White Chocolate Toffee

$4.89+

White Chocolate sauce, toffee nut syrup, espresso and whole milk.

Creamy Caramel

Creamy Caramel

$4.89+

Caramel Sauce, vanilla syrup, espresso and whole milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.89+

Dark chocolate, espresso and whole milk.

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha

$5.49+

Peppermint syrup, dark chocolate sauce, espresso and whole milk.

Pistachio Latte

House made pistachio milk with espresso.
Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$5.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro is locally roasted kegged cold brew infused with nitrogen. Does not come with ice.

Brown Sugar Vanilla

$5.50+

Vietnamese

$5.50+

Honey Cinnamon

$5.50+

Earl Grey

$5.50+Out of stock

Black Nitro

$5.50+

Superfood Steamers

Superfood steamer automatically comes with almond milk. Substitute milk is available. Does not include espresso or coffee.
Matcha

Matcha

$4.99+

Whisked ground green tea, sweetened with agave and steamed almond milk.

Matcha Chai

Matcha Chai

$4.99+

Whisked green tea, house made spiced chai, sweetened with agave and steamed almond milk.

Turmeric

Turmeric

$4.99+

Whisked Turmeric, sweetened with agave and steamed almond milk.

Turmeric Maple Cinnamon

Turmeric Maple Cinnamon

$4.99+

Whisked turmeric and cinnamon, sweetened with maple and steamed almond milk.

Chai

Chai

$4.99+

House made spiced chai with steamed almond milk.

Horchata

$4.99+

Rice and almond milk containing granulated sugar, cinnamon and vanilla.

Blends

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$5.59+
Coffee Toffee

Coffee Toffee

$5.59+

Signature Blends

$5.59+

Blends

$5.59+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Smuices

Berry Blast

Berry Blast

$8.25

Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Agave

Bohemian Colada

Bohemian Colada

$8.25

Pineapple Juice, Almond Milk, Mango, Coconut, Banana, Agave

Energy Rejuvenator

Energy Rejuvenator

$8.25

Spinach, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Banana, Agave

Exotic Apple Pie

Exotic Apple Pie

$8.25

Apple Juice, Mango, Spinach, Strawberry, Cinnamon, Agave

Mango Unchained

Mango Unchained

$8.25

Mango, Strawberry, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Agave

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$8.25

Mango, Kiwi, Pineapple Juice, Strawberry, Agave

Perfect Kiss

Perfect Kiss

$8.25

Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Agave

Pick 4

$8.25

Choose up to 4 customized Ingredients (3 fruits and 1 liquid Blend Base)

Juices

Field of Greens

Field of Greens

$7.50

Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, Pineapple

Juice Lee

Juice Lee

$7.50

Spinach, Lemon, Pineapple, Cucumber, Apple

Pineapple Fixation

Pineapple Fixation

$7.50

Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon

Kick Start

Kick Start

$7.50

Carrot, Orange, Apple, Pineapple

Reboot

Reboot

$7.50

Beets, Apple, Carrot, Orange, Ginger

Drop the Beet

Drop the Beet

$7.50

Beet, Carrot, Ginger, Pineapple

Protein Shakes

Before Workout

Before Workout

$9.00
After Workout

After Workout

$9.00
Before OneLife

Before OneLife

$11.00
After OneLife

After OneLife

$11.00

Pure Juice

Orange Juice

$4.49

Apple Juice

$4.49

Pineapple Juice

$6.99

Carrot Juice

$6.99

Oatmeal Bowls

Orchard Harvest Bowl

Orchard Harvest Bowl

$7.25

Oat base infused with apple, maple, almond milk, cinnamon topped with apple, pecans, dried cranberries and maple drizzle.

Turkish Delight Bowl

Turkish Delight Bowl

$7.25

Oat base infused with cardamom, Apple Juice, and almond milk topped with dates, Walnuts, Dried Apricots, Honey Granola, and a drizzle of honey.

Don't Worry Be Happy Bowl

Don't Worry Be Happy Bowl

$7.25

Oat base infused with orange juice, apple juice, topped with pineapple, toasted coconut, granola, strawberries, drizzle of agave and fresh squeeze of lime juice

Matcha Morning Bowl

Matcha Morning Bowl

$7.25

Oat base infused with matcha, spinach, almond milk, apple juice, topped with banana slices, strawberries, blueberries, drizzle of agave and lime squeeze.

Smoothie Bowls

All bowls with granola contain gluten and honey. Granola can be substituted for other items.
Acai Smoothie Bowl

Acai Smoothie Bowl

$10.99

Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Agave, Topped with Granola, Coconut, and Bananas

Chocolate Pitaya Bowl

Chocolate Pitaya Bowl

$10.99

Pitaya, Apple, Mango, Agave, Topped with Chocolate Granola, Banana, and Almond Slices

Strawberry Chia Bowl

Strawberry Chia Bowl

$10.99

Strawberry, Chia Seeds, Mango, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk, Agave, Topped with Granola, Strawberry, and Banana *Contains Dairy*

Green Goddess Bowl

Green Goddess Bowl

$10.99

Avocado, Banana, Spinach, Almond Milk, Mango, Agave, Topped with Kiwi, Coconut, and Granola

Bagel

B1 Southwest

B1 Southwest

$3.50+

Toasted Everything Bagel, Whipped Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sabrosa Salsa Puree, Corn Tortilla Chip Crunchies, Scallions, and Taco Dust

B2 Lox

B2 Lox

$4.99+

Toasted Everything Bagel, Whipped Avocado Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Nori Flakes, and Toasted Sesame Seeds.

B3 Smores

B3 Smores

$3.50+

Toasted French Toast Bagel, Toasted Marshmellow Cream Cheese, Mini Chocolate Morsels, and Graham Cracker Crumbs

B4 Berries and Matcha

B4 Berries and Matcha

$3.50+

Toasted Blueberry Bagel, Matcha Cream Cheese, Sliced Strawberries, Fresh Blueberries, and Toasted Sesame Seeds

B5 Maple Cinnamon Espresso (Vegan)

B5 Maple Cinnamon Espresso (Vegan)

$3.50+

Toasted Cinnamon and Sugar Bagel, Banana Maple Nut Hummus, Espresso Dust, Cinnamon, and Honey Powder

B6 Strawberries & Cream

B6 Strawberries & Cream

$3.50+

Blueberry Bagel, with Strawberry Cream Cheese, Fresh Strawberries and Banana Coins

Plain bagel

Plain bagel

$2.99+

Bagel of your choice with spread. Bagel comes open faced with spread and toppings.

Sandwiches

S1 Fancy Ham, Egg, & Cheese

S1 Fancy Ham, Egg, & Cheese

$7.99

Toasted French Toast Bagel with Country Ham, Munster Cheese, Baked Over Hard Egg, Dijon Mustard, and Raspberry Jam

S2 Avocado, Lox & Greens

S2 Avocado, Lox & Greens

$9.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Dijon Dill Cream Cheese, Baked Scrambled Eggs, Salmon Lox, Avocado Slices, Shaved Red Onion, and TCCP Greens.

S3 Mushroom Swiss

S3 Mushroom Swiss

$7.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Balsamic Roasted Portobello Mushroom, Baked Egg Whites, Melted Scallions, Swiss Cheese, TCCP Greens. OUT of Eggs, please write in comment section what protein to replace. Choice: Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Vegan Sausage, Tofu, Mushroom

S4 BTG

S4 BTG

$6.99

(Bacon, Tomato, Greens) Multigrain Croissant, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, Shredded Carrots, Cabbage, Simple Vinaigrette, mayo

S5 Fresh Veggies

S5 Fresh Veggies

$7.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Baked Egg Whites, Spinach, Avocado, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Scallions, Tomatoes and Sabrosa Salsa Drizzle OUT of Eggs, please write in comment section what protein to replace. Choice: Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Vegan Sausage, Tofu, Mushroom

S6 The Real Chicken

S6 The Real Chicken

$7.99

Multi-Grain Croissant, Char Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Mayo, House Slaw, Tomato,

S7 Bacon, Ham, Egg & Greens

S7 Bacon, Ham, Egg & Greens

$8.99

Toasted Everything Bagel with Pineapple Siracha Cream Cheese, Baked Over Hard Egg, Country Ham, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon and Sticky Carrot Cilantro Slaw

S8 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

S8 Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$6.99

OUT of Eggs, please write in comment section what protein to replace. Choice: Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Vegan Sausage, Tofu, Mushroom

S9 (All)Vegan Sausage and Tofu

S9 (All)Vegan Sausage and Tofu

$8.99

Toasted everything bagel, veganaise, Beyond Sausage patty, vegan cheddar cheese, and TCCP greens

Muffin

Muffin

$2.75+

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$2.99

Multigrain Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Croissants

$3.99

Coffee Bags

Late Watch Espresso

$15.99

Columbian

$14.00

Pure Black Bold Roast

$15.99

Ethiopian

$17.00

Sumatra

$15.99

Midnight Oil (High Caff)

$15.99

Guatemalan

$14.00

Manos De Mujer (limited edition)

$16.99

Morning Buzz

$16.99

Vet.Day Morning Buzz

$11.11

Toasted Southern Pecan

$16.99

Chocolate Dream

$16.99

Code Blue

$16.99

Breakfast Blend

$16.99

Columbia Dulima 5 lb Bag

$65.00

Pure Black 5 lb Bag

$65.00

Late Watch 5 lb Bag

$75.00

Apparel

TCCP Beanie

TCCP Hat

TCCP Shirt

Huskee cups

Large cup

$20.99

Medium cup

$16.99

Small cup

$14.99

Cleanses

Cleanses must be purchase 24hrs before pickup time. Pick dining option as a pick up and ask for full name and phone number.

Easy Cleanse

$75.00

Hard Cleanse

$85.00

Wellness Kits

Wellness Kits must be purchased 24hrs in advance of pick up day/time. Process in register for pick and get full name and phone number.

Gut Health

$40.00

Beauty Box

$35.00

Mean Greens

$40.00

Protein Power

$35.00

Hang over Kit

$25.00

Welly cups

Black

White

Water

Water

$0.01
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Speciality Beverage Company!

Location

1676 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

Gallery
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth image
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth image
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth image

