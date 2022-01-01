VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

review star

No reviews yet

2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126

Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Popular Items

Burnt Ends
.Beef Brisket, Sliced
Naked Platter

REDWOOD ORIGINALS

Mouthwatering, one of a kind, beyond delicious....barbecue, ribs, burnt ends, brisket, wings.... you name it...Don't think twice, order now & your life will never be the same.
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$16.50

1⁄2 lb of moist Brisket, cubed and carmelized in House BBQ sauce. These are little nuggets of Brisket candy!

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$11.90

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)

Smoke Stack Sammich

Smoke Stack Sammich

$13.90

A Big A$$ Stack of Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Housemade Sausage, topped with pimento cheese & House BBQ sauce.

OG Sammich

OG Sammich

$9.50

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$).

Fancy Sammich

Fancy Sammich

$11.00

The fanciest sandwich with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$) topped with house made pimento cheese and pickled red onions. If that's not fancy, we don't know what it is.

REDWOOD PLATTERS

Smoked meats, family meals, kids platters, your favorite brisket along with our moist pulled chicken as well as the best ribs in Hampton Roads & sausage made in house. Yeah, yeah... that got you drooling... No worries! Your patience will be rewarded.

The Professional. Ain't for Amateurs.

$99.00

4 lbs of Smoked Meats & 3 Large Sides Includes Brisket, Ribs, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken.

Meat Sweats Sampler

Meat Sweats Sampler

$35.90

Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken & housemade sausage, choice of 2 sides and white bread. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.00

2 lbs. of meat (1 lb. increments) choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, sausage, brisket(+$), ribs(+$), 3 large sides & 4 potato buns.

Naked Platter

Naked Platter

$16.50

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.

Rib Platter

Rib Platter

$17.50

Smoked pork spareribs. Served with 2 sides.

Sammich Platter

Sammich Platter

$16.50

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$) with a potato bun. Served with 2 sides

Kid's Platter

Kid's Platter

$10.90

Choice of 3 chicken tenders or a ¼ lb pork or chicken sammich with one side and a drink.

Meat Sweats Sampler NO SAUSAGE

Meat Sweats Sampler NO SAUSAGE

$33.90

Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken, choice of 2 sides and optional white bread and pickled fixin's. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).

SIDES

OH MY SIDES! Smoked beans, collard greens, mac & cheese, fries or salads.... Is there anything we are missing?!
.Broccoli Salad

.Broccoli Salad

$4.50+

Fresh broccoli florets with sunflower seed kernels, tangy dried cranberries, tossed in a creamy dressing! Even kids love to eat this broccoli!

.Cilantro Slaw

.Cilantro Slaw

$4.50+

Our take on a BBQ classic - red and white cabbage with a pop of fresh cilantro, all tossed in a tangy, creamy slaw sauce!

.Pumpkin Corn Puddin'

.Pumpkin Corn Puddin'

$4.50+

Our soufflé-like corn puddin' is to die for!

.Crinkle Cut Fries

.Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.50+

Crispy Yukon Gold crinkle cut fries, seasoned with our house fry seasoning blend for loads of flavor. Served with shack sauce.

.Pit Smoked Beans

.Pit Smoked Beans

$4.50+

A collage of smoky bean goodness, rich and flavorful, the perfect BBQ accompaniment!

.Red Bliss Potato Salad

.Red Bliss Potato Salad

$4.50+

Simplicity is bliss, Red Bliss to be exact! We're sure you'll absolutely love our tater salad!

.White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

.White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Fresh made creamy mac and cheese with white cheddar!

HANDCRAFTED MEATS

.Beef Brisket, Chopped

.Beef Brisket, Chopped

$14.00

1/2lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 slices. Central Texas Inspired. Heavy salt + pepper rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for at least 16 hrs.

.Beef Brisket, Sliced

.Beef Brisket, Sliced

$14.00

1/2lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 slices. Central Texas Inspired. Heavy salt + pepper rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for at least 16 hrs.

.House Sausage, Housemade

.House Sausage, Housemade

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2 links. Smoked sausage, made in house. Pork & beef 50/50. Choice of jalapeno cheddar & house

.Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage, Housemade

.Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage, Housemade

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2 links. Smoked sausage, made in house. Pork & beef 50/50. Choice of jalapeno cheddar & house.

.Pork Spareribs

.Pork Spareribs

$10.00

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 bones Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs. Voted best ribs in Hampton Roads by Virginia Pilot.

.Pulled Chicken

.Pulled Chicken

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity. Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs.

.Pulled Pork

.Pulled Pork

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity. Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs.

DESSERTS & SNACKS

Bananamisu

Bananamisu

$4.90

Not your Momma’s or even your Grandma’s Banana Puddin’

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Freshly baked daily.

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$3.50

Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Brownie

$4.50
Smoked Pickle (1pc)

Smoked Pickle (1pc)

$2.90

Pork Rinds

$4.50

House BBQ Sauce, 12oz Glass Bottle

$6.49

Signature Rubs (1 bag)

$7.00

DRINKS

*Dr. Pepper

*Dr. Pepper

$2.70
*Lemonade

*Lemonade

$2.70
*Mountain Dew

*Mountain Dew

$2.70Out of stock
*Mug Root Beer

*Mug Root Beer

$2.70
*Orange Crush

*Orange Crush

$2.70Out of stock
*Pepsi

*Pepsi

$2.70
*Sweet Tea

*Sweet Tea

$2.70Out of stock
*Unsweetened Tea

*Unsweetened Tea

$2.70
.Big Red

.Big Red

$2.70
.Diet Pepsi

.Diet Pepsi

$2.70
HANDCRAFTED SMOKED MEATS AND SIDES

VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack image

