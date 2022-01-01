Barbeque
Sandwiches
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
HANDCRAFTED SMOKED MEATS AND SIDES
Location
2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Malbon Bros. BBQ & Catering
No Reviews
1896 General Booth Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth - General Booth Blvd.
No Reviews
1676 General Booth Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Clayton's Counter - The Shoppes at Oceana South
5.0 • 1
1337 Oceana Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach