Virginia Beach BBQ restaurants you'll love

Malbon Bros BBQ
1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$13.49
|Pigwich
|$8.49
|2 lb BBQ
|$23.98
BBQ
Whitner's Barbecue
869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Trio Platter
|$12.99
Any 3 meats. Brisket, Burnt Ends, or Turkey are extra $1.50 each. Comes with cornbread.
|Brisket Small Plate
|$12.69
About 5 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce.
|Chicken Large Plate
|$9.99
About 9 ounces of chicken with Sweet BBQ sauce. Large plates come with cornbread.
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Naked Platter
|$14.50
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.
|Meat Sweats Platter
|$29.00
Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken & housemade sausage, choice of 2 sides and white bread. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).