Virginia Beach BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Virginia Beach

Malbon Bros BBQ image

 

Malbon Bros BBQ

1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Brisket Platter$13.49
Pigwich$8.49
2 lb BBQ$23.98
More about Malbon Bros BBQ
Whitner's Barbecue image

BBQ

Whitner's Barbecue

869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trio Platter$12.99
Any 3 meats. Brisket, Burnt Ends, or Turkey are extra $1.50 each. Comes with cornbread.
Brisket Small Plate$12.69
About 5 ounces of meat with Sweet BBQ sauce.
Chicken Large Plate$9.99
About 9 ounces of chicken with Sweet BBQ sauce. Large plates come with cornbread.
More about Whitner's Barbecue
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack image

 

VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Naked Platter$14.50
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.
Naked Platter$13.90
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.
Meat Sweats Platter$29.00
Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken & housemade sausage, choice of 2 sides and white bread. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).
More about VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
North Beach Bar & Pizza image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

North Beach Bar & Pizza

3107 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about North Beach Bar & Pizza

