Chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Sunday Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
The Pink Dinghy image

SANDWICHES

The Pink Dinghy

609 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about The Pink Dinghy
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Harvest
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Atlantic

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, House Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo on a Brioche Bun, Fries
More about The Atlantic
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funky Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
1608 Crafthouse image

HAMBURGERS

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Rustic White Bread, Taylor Ham, Pimento Cheese, Organic Greens, Tomato. Served with House-cut fries
More about 1608 Crafthouse

