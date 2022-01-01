Chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Sunday Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
More about The Pink Dinghy
SANDWICHES
The Pink Dinghy
609 19th Street, Virginia Beach
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
More about The Atlantic
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, House Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo on a Brioche Bun, Fries
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Funky Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye