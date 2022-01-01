Chicken salad in Virginia Beach

Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

700 19th St, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Toast$9.50
Chicken breast, celery, green onions, raisins, dijion mustard, greek yogurt & aioli dressing, sunflower seeds, mixed greens
More about The Stockpot
Redhead Bay Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap/Sandwich$14.00
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onions, and cranberrries. Topped with spinach, tomato, bacon, strawberries, and cashews. Served as wrap OR sandwich
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
SESSION image

 

SESSION

2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken, celery, carrot, walnuts*, green onion, parsley, lemon zest, ciabatta baguette
More about SESSION
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funky Chicken Salad$14.59
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh veggies, bacon, Swiss cheese, pita wedges, choice of dressing
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

