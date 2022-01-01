Chicken salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Stockpot
700 19th St, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Salad Toast
|$9.50
Chicken breast, celery, green onions, raisins, dijion mustard, greek yogurt & aioli dressing, sunflower seeds, mixed greens
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Salad Wrap/Sandwich
|$14.00
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onions, and cranberrries. Topped with spinach, tomato, bacon, strawberries, and cashews. Served as wrap OR sandwich
SESSION
2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
roasted chicken, celery, carrot, walnuts*, green onion, parsley, lemon zest, ciabatta baguette