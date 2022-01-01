Country fried steaks in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve country fried steaks
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Country Fried Steak
|$12.99
Lightly breaded fried steak topped with housemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs*any style and your choice of hash browns or grits and toast or a biscuit.
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Country Fried Steak
|$12.99
Lightly breaded fried steak topped with housemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs*any style and your choice of hash browns or grits and toast or a biscuit.