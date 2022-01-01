Greek salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Greek Entree Salad
|$9.99
Our popular side salad in a dinner portion made with a mixture of green leaf and Romaine lettuce topped with red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, parsley, feta cheese, olives and banana peppers.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Greek Entree Salad
|$9.99
Our popular side salad in a dinner portion made with a mixture of green leaf and Romaine lettuce topped with red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, parsley, feta cheese, olives and banana peppers.