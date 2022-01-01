Cookies in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve cookies
More about Clayton's Counter
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|My Vegan Sweet Tooth Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|Cookie
|$2.95
More about The Stockpot
The Stockpot
700 19th St, Virginia Beach
|Cookies
|$2.25
|Cookie Dough Cheesecake
|$4.00
|Gluten Free Cookie
|$3.00
More about Pollard's Chicken
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach
|Cookies 3
|$2.19
More about Eurasia
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
|$9.00
Warm chocolate chip skillet topped with vanilla ice cream.
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.00
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Rolled Oat Cookie
|$4.00
|Vegan Cho Chip Cookie
|$0.79
|Choc Chunk Cookie
|$0.69
More about HK on the Bay
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Half N Half Cookie Skillet
|$8.00
Fresh Baked Cookies (half Peanut Butter, half Chocolate Chip) baked in a Cast Iron Skillet topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel and Whipped Cream
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
|$8.00
Fresh Baked Cookies baked in a Cast Iron Skillet topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel and Whipped Cream
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Rolled Oat Cookie
|$4.00
|Vegan Cho Chip Cookie
|$0.79
|Choc Chunk Cookie
|$0.69