Belgian waffles in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Belgian Waffles
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve belgian waffles
The Stockpot
700 19th St, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Belgian Sugar Pearl Waffle
$6.50
Belgium waffle served with butter & maple syrup.
More about The Stockpot
Citrus
357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
BELGIAN WAFFLE
$7.99
More about Citrus
