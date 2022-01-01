Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Shrimp Tacos

Whoopie Pies

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Nachos

Strawberry Cheesecake

Spinach Salad

Falafel Wraps

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston