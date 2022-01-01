Tuna wraps in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tuna wraps
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.00
White Albacore tuna blended with our special seasoning, a touch of mayo, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes a touch of garlic spread and Mama Lina’s dressing.