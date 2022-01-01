Cheeseburgers in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|CHEESEBURGER
|$13.00
6 oz charbroiled cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, served with fries
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun