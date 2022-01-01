Crispy chicken in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve crispy chicken
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Crispy Chicken Burrito
|$15.99
Southern fried chicken tenders, rice, grilled onions and cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served on a bed of black beans, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo and sour cream on the side
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh vegies, pita wedges
Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles
4224 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach
|Crispy Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00