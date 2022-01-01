Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve crispy chicken

No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Burrito$15.99
Southern fried chicken tenders, rice, grilled onions and cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served on a bed of black beans, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo and sour cream on the side
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.99
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh vegies, pita wedges
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles

4224 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Dumplings$7.00
More about Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1564 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (2651 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Stew

Grilled Salmon Salad

Steak Bowls

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesy Bread

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Asian Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston