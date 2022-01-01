Taco salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve taco salad
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|Taco Salad
|$11.50
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
|Vegan Taco Salad
|$14.08
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Pelons Baja Grill
3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Taco Salad
|$12.25
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
|Vegan Taco Salad
|$14.08
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach
|TACO SALAD
|$12.00
SHREDDED BEEF OR CHICKEN, REFRIED BEANS, CHEESE DIP, LETTUCE, QUESO FRESCO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, SERVED ON A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA. MAKE IT SHRIMP FOR 3.00