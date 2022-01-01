Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.50
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Taco Salad$14.08
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Item pic

GRILL

Pelons Baja Grill

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.25
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, choice of grilled carne asada or grilled chicken, refried beans and cheddar jack cheese, topped with salsa fresca, sour cream and guacamole
Vegan Taco Salad$14.08
Fried tostada shell filled with shredded lettuce, refried beans choice of vegan chicken, vegan steak or tofu, vegan cheese, topped with vegan sour cream, guacamole and salsa fresca
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO SALAD$12.00
SHREDDED BEEF OR CHICKEN, REFRIED BEANS, CHEESE DIP, LETTUCE, QUESO FRESCO, JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, SERVED ON A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA. MAKE IT SHRIMP FOR 3.00
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT image

 

MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad Tacos$20.00
Mizuno salmon salad, avocado, sweet pickled onions, shisho with a cilantro ginger sauce (3 pc)
