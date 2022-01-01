Fish and chips in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$13.50
Icelandic Cod filets lightly fried in Murphy's signature beer batter and served with cole slaw and cottage fries
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about Keagan's
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.99
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
New Realm Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

 

New Realm Brewing Company

1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New Realm Beer Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
Fresh White Fish, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce
More about New Realm Brewing Company
Fish & Chips image

 

Cobalt Grille

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$19.00
English style, lightly battered fresh cod filet with hand cut fries, lemon tartar sauce
More about Cobalt Grille

