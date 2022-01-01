Fish and chips in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fish and chips
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$13.50
Icelandic Cod filets lightly fried in Murphy's signature beer batter and served with cole slaw and cottage fries
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
New Realm Brewing Company
1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach
|New Realm Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Fresh White Fish, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce