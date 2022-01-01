Garlic knots in Virginia Beach

6 Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
6 Garlic Knots$5.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
12 Garlic Knots$8.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Sal's NY Pizza image

 

Sal's NY Pizza

1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$4.99
More about Sal's NY Pizza
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$3.85
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6 Garlic Knots$4.99
More about Brother's Pizza
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Box Garlic Knots (5)$3.99
More about The Pizza Box
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES

Bodacious Bakehouse

309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$7.99
Made with our pizza dough recipe and tied into knots. Garnished with garlic butter, grated parmesan and parsley flakes. Vegan garlic knots are made with extra virgin olive oil and garlic garnished with parsley flakes. Comes with a side of house marinara.
More about Bodacious Bakehouse

