Garlic knots in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|6 Garlic Knots
|$5.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
|12 Garlic Knots
|$8.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
More about Sal's NY Pizza
Sal's NY Pizza
1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Garlic Knots
|$3.85
More about Brother's Pizza
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|6 Garlic Knots
|$4.99
More about The Pizza Box
The Pizza Box
2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Box Garlic Knots (5)
|$3.99
More about Bodacious Bakehouse
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES
Bodacious Bakehouse
309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106, Virginia Beach
|Garlic Knots
|$7.99
Made with our pizza dough recipe and tied into knots. Garnished with garlic butter, grated parmesan and parsley flakes. Vegan garlic knots are made with extra virgin olive oil and garlic garnished with parsley flakes. Comes with a side of house marinara.