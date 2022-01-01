Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve mussels

Eurasia image

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Mussels$13.00
Roasted red pepper,cilantro, scallion, jalapeno, cream, grilled bread
Blue Cheese Mussels$13.00
Caramelized onion, chili oil, grilled bread, blue cheese
More about Eurasia
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Mussels$15.00
East Coast Mussels/Beer/ Parsley / Toasted Baquette/Dijon/Red Onion
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
The Atlantic image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Atlantic

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Green Curry Mussels$12.00
Coconut Milk, Herbs, Crusty Bread
More about The Atlantic
Item pic

 

Cobalt Grille

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobalt Bleu Mussels$17.00
Prince Edward Island black mussels, leeks, shallots, gorgonzola cream, toasted bread
More about Cobalt Grille

