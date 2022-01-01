Mussels in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve mussels
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Chorizo Mussels
|$13.00
Roasted red pepper,cilantro, scallion, jalapeno, cream, grilled bread
|Blue Cheese Mussels
|$13.00
Caramelized onion, chili oil, grilled bread, blue cheese
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Summer Mussels
|$15.00
East Coast Mussels/Beer/ Parsley / Toasted Baquette/Dijon/Red Onion
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Steamed Green Curry Mussels
|$12.00
Coconut Milk, Herbs, Crusty Bread