Baked ziti in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Kid's Baked Ziti
|$5.99
Our made from scratch mixture of Ziti, ricotta cheese, ground beef & our homemade marinara topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection.
|Baked Ziti
|$12.99
Our made from scratch mixture of penne, ricotta cheese, ground beef & our homemade marinara topped with melted mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection.
More about La Bella Italia
La Bella Italia
1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
|Baked Ziti
|$21.00
House meat sauce, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella.