La Bella Italia

review star

No reviews yet

1065 Laskin Rd.

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Order Again

Popular Items

Casa
Margherita
Cesare

Salads and Apps

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil.

Casa

Casa

$10.00

Spring mix, kalamata olives, capers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.

Cesare

Cesare

$12.00

Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.

Il Greco

$13.00
Artichoke Hearts

Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

Citrus garlic butter, olives, pistachios and arugula

Bruschetta Avocado

Bruschetta Avocado

$13.00

Homemade country loaf, fresh basil, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$18.00

Calamari, shrimp, cherry peppers, borrowed sauce.

Polipo Griglia

Polipo Griglia

$19.00

Grilled octopus, citrus vinaigrette, olives, capers, heirloom tomatoes, fresh herb infusion.

Three Fried Shrimp

Three Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Authentic Steinhilber's shrimp with signature sauce

Six Fried Shrimp

Six Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Authentic Steinhilber's shrimp with signature sauce

Cozze E Vongole

$19.00

Pizza

Carni

Carni

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.

Focaccia

Focaccia

$8.00

Extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, parmesan cheese.

Funghi

Funghi

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, sausage.

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

Parma

Parma

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with fresh arugula and parmesan cheese.

Sorella Maggiore

Sorella Maggiore

$19.00

White pizza with fresh mozzarella, fried shrimp and borrowed sauce.

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$17.00

Red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, olives, mozzarella cheese.

Cime di Rucola

$16.00

Meat and Seafood Entrees

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Marsala demi, crimini mushrooms, truffle oil.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Lemon-caper butter sauce, artichokes, spinach.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded cutlet, fresh mozzarella, house tomato sauce, linguine pomodoro.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded cutlet, fresh mozzarella, house tomato sauce, linguine pomodoro.

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Lemon-caper butter sauce, artichokes, spinach.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Marsala demi, crimini mushrooms, truffle oil.

Fresh Catch

Fresh Catch

$29.00

Tomatoes, capers, shallot-olive oil sauce

Fresh Catch Indorato

Fresh Catch Indorato

$30.00Out of stock

Our version of "Françese" with lemon butter sauce, pasta.

Salmone Piastra

Salmone Piastra

$29.00

Pan-seared salmon

Osso Buco Affumicato

$29.00

14oz Aged Ribeye

$36.00

Fettina Panata Di Cinghiale

$27.00

Cacciucco

$34.00

Pastas & Such

Pasta Alla Gricia

$23.00

Ragu Di Chinghiale

$26.00
Linguine & Clams

Linguine & Clams

$26.00

Aglio olio, e peperoncino.

Fettuccini Papalina

$26.00
Fusilli Gamberoni Alla Vodka

Fusilli Gamberoni Alla Vodka

$25.00

Shrimp and fusilli pasta, smoked bacon, vodka sauce.

Spaghetti Polpette

Spaghetti Polpette

$21.00

Meatballs, tomato sauce.

Salsiccia e Cavolfiore

$25.00

Finnochio e Pomodoro

$26.00

Sugo D' Arrabbiatta

$25.00

Risotto Di Zucca

$22.00
Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, pomodoro sauce. (no pasta included)

Lasagna

Lasagna

$21.00

traditional meat

Pasta Pomodoro

Pasta Pomodoro

$15.00
Pasta Aglio Olio

Pasta Aglio Olio

$15.00
Frutti di Mare

Frutti di Mare

$32.00

Gnocchi, clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari, bay scallops, marinara sauce.

Linguine Alfredo

$20.00

Classic Linguine with Alfredo sauce... Enjoy!

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$27.00

House meat sauce, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella.

Sides

Meatball

Meatball

$7.00
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Desserts

Banana Bourbon Cake

Banana Bourbon Cake

$8.00Out of stock
Cannoli (Large)

Cannoli (Large)

$4.00
Cannoli (Small)

Cannoli (Small)

$2.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$11.00
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$8.00
Double Chocolate Cake

Double Chocolate Cake

$11.00
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Lemon-Berry Mascarpone

Lemon-Berry Mascarpone

$8.00

Cake Of The Day

$8.00

Beer

Birra Moretti

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Peroni

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.75

O Connor El Guapo

$6.00

Golden Monkey

$6.00

St Pauli Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Coffee/Tea/Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Pellegrino (Large)

$5.00

Pellegrino (Small)

$3.00

Sprite

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Bread

Country Loaf

Country Loaf

$5.00

Pizza Dough

$2.00

Vegan

Casa (Vegan)

$9.00

Bruschetta di Avocado (Vegan)

$13.00

Margherita Pizza (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Vegetariana Pizza (Vegetarian)

$17.00

Cime di Rucola (Vegetarian)

$17.00

Gardein Piccata (Vegetarian)

$24.00

Gardein Marsala (Vegetarian)

$24.00

Eggplant Parmesan (Vegetarian)

$21.00

Mezze Maniche (Vegan)

$21.00

Capri (Vegan)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
RESTAURANT/BAKERY/CATERING

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451

La Bella Italia image
La Bella Italia image
La Bella Italia image
La Bella Italia image

