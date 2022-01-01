Waterman's Surfside Grille

Go
Located right on the strip at 5th Street, Waterman’s offers the best dining view of the Atlantic. Every table in the restaurant offers a view! This lively restaurant offers a vast array of tasty beef, chicken, pasta, pork and seafood dishes. Their salads are outrageous! People-watch and dine on their outdoor cafe. Live Music. (Call for more information.) Featuring a wood-fired grille and Chef’s specials, as well. Visit Waterman’s for great food and fun! Gluten-free options are also available on their menu. Waterman’s is a hot spot for locals and visitors of all ages. Ample parking and Valet parking available. Try the “Orange Crush” for a real refreshing treat that will give you a taste of the local’s flare!

SEAFOOD • GRILL

415 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (9174 reviews)

Popular Items

WATERMANS PASTA$26.99
KIDS STEAK$11.99
CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP$11.99
CRAB DIP$13.99
FRIED CAKE SAND$16.99
SHE CRAB SOUP$8.25
ORANGE CRUSH$8.75
BBQ SAND$10.99
Hush Puppies$6.99
Bacon-wrapped Sea Scallops$15.99
Four jumbo sea scallops wrapped in Applewood-smoked bacon served with pineapple-tomato salsa and orange chipotle sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

415 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
