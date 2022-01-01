Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

Go
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties is a family owned and operated business that was stablished in 1988 Va. beach. For the last
33 years Azar's been serving the community with high Quality Mediterranean cuisine to include a retail store providing an assortment of specialty grocery products. Azar's manufactures and distribute various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean product such as Hummus, Dressings and garlic sauce to name a few. Our 8000 sqr ft facility is shared between our main restaurant,retail location and food processing commissary. Our team is dedicated to bring our customers the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean.

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727

Popular Items

Greek Entree Salad$14.00
Our popular side salad in a dinner portion made with a mixture of green leaf and Romaine lettuce topped with red peppers, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, parsley, feta cheese, olives and banana peppers.
App Spanakopita$10.00
Four filo pastries stuffed with spinach, feta cheese, onions and spices. Baked to perfection.
Soup & Wrap$13.00
The perfect meal made better by YOU!
Choose one Soup and one on may Azar's tasty wraps to create the perfect combination to satisfy your cravings.
Chicken Tawook Wrap$9.00
“Customer’s Favorite” - Strips of grilled marinated chicken with cabbage garlic mixture, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and a touch of MamaLina dressing.
Original Gyro$8.00
Tender slices of blended lamb and beef wrapped in a warm pita served with cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce and our creamy homemade tzatziki (Labané) sauce.
App Azar's Crispy Fries$7.00
Crispy fries sprinkled with zaatar served with garlic dip or ketchup.
Add Chicken Skewer$6.00
Chicken Kebab Platter$14.00
Chicken tender pieces marinated with a blend Garlic herb spice and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection.
All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled
vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.
App Stuffed Grape Leaves$9.00
Four hand-rolled vine leaves stuffed with rice, vegetables, chickpeas, sea salt and spice. Served with Labané (tzatziki dip).
Chicken Gyro$8.00
Marinated strips of grilled chicken wrapped in a warm pita and served just like our delicious “Original” gyro.
Location

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
