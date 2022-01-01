Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties is a family owned and operated business that was stablished in 1988 Va. beach. For the last
33 years Azar's been serving the community with high Quality Mediterranean cuisine to include a retail store providing an assortment of specialty grocery products. Azar's manufactures and distribute various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean product such as Hummus, Dressings and garlic sauce to name a few. Our 8000 sqr ft facility is shared between our main restaurant,retail location and food processing commissary. Our team is dedicated to bring our customers the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean.
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727
Virginia Beach VA
Virginia Beach VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
