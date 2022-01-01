Go
The Mug Restaurant image
Breakfast & Brunch

The Mug Restaurant

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

Webster Square

Marshfield, MA 02050

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

Webster Square, Marshfield MA 02050

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Winslow’s Kitchen, Bar & Range

No reviews yet

Grab an entree and a house-made cocktail remotely with our mobile ordering system out in our bays, or settle in for a cozy night by our fireplace in the pub. Otherwise, bring the party to our green-side patio.

Station Eight

No reviews yet

American comfort food with a rustic atmosphere, private event room, and live entertainment. Now booking events within state regulations. Please call for details.

KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamma Mia's Marshfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mug Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston