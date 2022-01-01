Go
Toast

The Jetty, Kitchen & Bar

A modern American full service kitchen and bar. Our relaxed "surf shack" style decor offers a laid back atmosphere that reflects the vibe of our Brant Rock seaside location.

278 Ocean Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

278 Ocean Street

Marshfield MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters

No reviews yet

Oysters, Caviar, Tinned Fish, and all things ICO!

Trading Post Lounge

No reviews yet

Pizza and Cocktails

Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM.
Enjoy time with friends and family in our lovely outside patio or in our fully air conditioned dining rooms.
Serving classic Italian dishes with modern Cape Cod flair.
We are not accepting reservations.

Lenny's Hideaway

No reviews yet

Mexican Restaurant in Cohasset Village

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston