The Off Shore Restaurant

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

225 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$14.00
italian roll, french fries
Margarita Pizza$13.00
marinara, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
Our Original House Salad$7.00
tomato, carrots, croutons, house dressing
Fried Calamari$13.00
marinara sauce
Chicken Parmigiana Entrée$23.00
served with spaghetti-
served with a house salad
Offshore Burger$15.00
8 oz grilled, lettuce & tomato, french fries
Buffalo Wings$15.00
blue cheese dressing, celery, carrots
Meatball Appetizer$9.00
housemade with veal, beef & pork
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmigiana, croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

225 Ocean Ave

Point Pleasant Beach NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
