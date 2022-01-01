The Pitch
Come in and enjoy!
2947 fairlawn ave
Popular Items
Location
2947 fairlawn ave
Dunbar WV
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mountain Pie Company on the River
Come on in and enjoy!
Husson's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
It will be the perfect mix of Island Seafood Dishes and more all seasoned to perfection. Along with Music & Culture all under one roof .
We offer Dine-In or Take Out
Husson's Pizza
Largest Large In Town