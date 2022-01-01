Go
Pitch Chips$6.00
Our famous house made potato chips. Served with our homemade Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Fried chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice served with house pickled carrots and cucumbers. 6-8 Count.
Pepperoni Balls$10.00
Delicious small golden stuffed balls with pepperoni and cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$10.00
Baked pretzel bites served with "New Belgium" beer cheese and whole grain mustard. Count 12
Smoked Pulled Pork$11.00
Pulled smoky pork in a sweet BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws, Pitch slaw, served on a buttered bun.
Boneless Chicken Tenders$12.00
Light lightly rolled in homemade seasoning. Our tenders are house sliced from fresh chicken tenderloin. Deep fried and topped with your favorite house sauces.
B.Y.O.B.$12.00
Grilled Burger on a Potato Bun.
BYOB
Gene's Hot Bologna$10.00
Griddled thick cut bologna smothered in Houdini sauce on a buttered toasted bun
Street Tacos$10.00
Your choice of fish, chicken, beef or pork carnitas with lettuce, house pico de gallo, queso fresco, candied red onion & chipotle ranch
Mini Corn Dogs$8.00
Just like it sounds, Tasty mini corn dogs
Location

2947 fairlawn ave

Dunbar WV

Sunday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
