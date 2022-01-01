Go
Toast

The Pizza Nomad

Find Your Taste

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

291 Providence st • $$

Avg 4.5 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Tavern Battered Fish Sandwich & Fries$10.99
Tavern Battered Haddock Filets on a toasted brioche bun. Cheese optional. Served with coleslaw and tartar sauce with your choice of side.
Eggplant Parm Grinder$6.99
Tavern Battered Fish & Chips$11.99
3 Tavern Battered Haddock fillets with your choice of side. Serve with coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Kids Cheese Ravioli$5.99
Chicken Tenders (4) Dinner$8.99
Served with Coleslaw and Fries or Onion Rings
Cheeseburger Grinder$7.99
Caesar Salad$8.49
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan and croutons
Build Your Own Vitruvian Mini Square Pizza$9.99
Tossed Chicken Wing (6) Dinner$9.49
Served with Coleslaw and Fries or Onion Rings
Tossed Tenders (4) Dinner$9.49
Served with Coleslaw and Fries or Onion Rings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

291 Providence st

West warwick RI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

PVD Pizza - West Warwick

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tree House Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sherri's Come Along Inn

No reviews yet

Enjoy food that is fresher than the cook at Sherri's Come Along Inn!
Be part of history and embrace the reopening of a once revered and now a nostalgic hometown Pub! Here, you can help re-live what every local remembers as a great place to be, where you can have fun, and enjoy great food we're confident you will love. A newly renovated look and feel with a brand new kitchen in an owner-operated Pub/Tavern serving simple, made-from-scratch food. A unique concept in Coventry with simple yet delicious Pub food you can't get just anywhere. Come try the daily "specials" menu which aims to keep it fresh so you can enjoy it time and time again. Come be part of our family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston