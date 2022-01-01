The Skinny Pancake
Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.
89 Main Street
Montpelier VT
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-225-6038 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.
Come in and enjoy!
Come in and enjoy!
Maker of Barr Hill Gin, America's most awarded gin, offering a full cocktail bar, tastings, and shopping.
Imagine a place where farmland meets forest, and people live by the land. Where deep woodland aromas mingle with wildflowers in sunlit fields. Where the time is measured by the ebb and flow of frigid winters, muddy springs, balmy summers, and colorful autumns. This is our inspiration, and the heart of our mindful approach to distilling. The land spurs our creativity and serves as a guide on our quest to produce flawless Landcrafted spirits and cocktails. Welcome to Barr Hill. Come in & Enjoy!