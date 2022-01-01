Go
The Skinny Pancake

Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

89 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sammy$6.50
Local Klinger's bun, egg, Cabot cheddar and pesto mayo
Choco Monkey$9.00
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread and banana
Veggie Monster$11.00
Cabot cheddar, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and basil-sunflower seed pesto
Cheesy Chicken Pesto$13.00
Roasted chicken, basil sunflower seed pesto, caramelized onions, VT mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Noah's Ark$12.00
Two cage-free eggs made to order, two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes, and your choice of two pieces of local bacon or sausage with a side of VT maple syrup
Skinny Fries$6.00
Hand-cut potatoes served with your choice of ketchup or pesto mayo
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Served with your choice of ketchup or pesto mayo
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Black bean medley, scrambled eggs and Cabot cheddar rolled in a savory crepe, served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream.
Homefries$6.00
Crispy home fries with your choice of ketchup, pesto mayo or honey mustard
Johnny Crepe$13.50
Braised VT pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local root slaw
Location

89 Main Street

Montpelier VT

Sunday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Mad Taco

No reviews yet

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-225-6038 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

Three Penny Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Positive Pie Montpelier

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barr Hill

No reviews yet

Maker of Barr Hill Gin, America's most awarded gin, offering a full cocktail bar, tastings, and shopping.
Imagine a place where farmland meets forest, and people live by the land. Where deep woodland aromas mingle with wildflowers in sunlit fields. Where the time is measured by the ebb and flow of frigid winters, muddy springs, balmy summers, and colorful autumns. This is our inspiration, and the heart of our mindful approach to distilling. The land spurs our creativity and serves as a guide on our quest to produce flawless Landcrafted spirits and cocktails. Welcome to Barr Hill. Come in & Enjoy!

