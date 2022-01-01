Go
The Spoke on Center

5 N Main St

Popular Items

Meatloaf*$20.00
Our house blend of beef, pork & chorizo. Bacon-wrapped & topped with gravy & ancho onion straws. Served with garlic chive mashed potatoes & our sautéed vegetables
Beer Battered Fish & Chips*$18.00
Alantic cod battered in-house. Served with house-cut frieds & a side of tarter sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow-roasted Berkshire pork tossed in our Spoke-made twangy BBQ sauce & serverd with coleslaw. Served with our house-cut fries
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Fettucine pasta with our house-made alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Chili$8.00
Mac-N-Cheese*$16.00
Made-to-order creamy, cheesy macaroni and garlic bread. Add toppings from our BYO burger menu from $1 & up
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
Smothered in our Spoke-made chili & cheddar cheese
Fresh Grilled Salmon$22.00
Coleslaw$4.00
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Served with pita bread*
Location

5 N Main St

Moab UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
