The Tomato Company

Family Owned Pizzeria! Fresh is an understatement! We're here to blow your taste buds away with our unique spin on Italian cuisines and much more!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

656 Broadway Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

6pc Wing$6.00
6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$7.00
10" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings, and sauce.
Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)$10.00
12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
12pc Wing$12.00
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza$12.00
14" (10 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
Regular Calzone$10.00
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Basket French Fries$4.00
Basket of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.
70 cent Boneless Wings$0.70
$0.70 per boneless wing. Please order a minimum of 6.
85 cent Regular wings$0.85
$0.80 per wing. Please order a minimum of 6.
Jo-Jo's (10)$4.00
Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

656 Broadway Ave

Bedford OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
