The Upper Bend Cafe + Bruncheonette

The Upper Bend Cafe + Bruncheonette serves a small, from scratch menu of breakfast and lunch, alongside housemade beverages and high quality coffee and tea.

112 Avenue A

Popular Items

Egg+Cheese$8.00
fluffy egg w/ nice cheese, aioli, and greens on a rise above roll
Latte$4.50
Double shot of espresso + a little more steamed milk
Drip Coffee$2.00
Broadsheet Coffee. Want dairy, alt milk (we typically have oat and almond in house), or sugar? Let us know in the special instructions before checking out.
Cold Brew$4.25
powerful stuff
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
C is for cookie (and also chocolate, and also chip). Dark chocolate chips and a little bit of buckwheat.
Iced Latte$4.75
Biscuits+Jam$6.00
Flaky buttermilk biscuits made with local, organic einkorn flour and served with fruit preserves
Vegan Bkfst$8.00
housemade pea-flour tofu and vegan aioli with greens on a roll
Nectarine Pop Tart$3.50
flaky pastry w/ jam — jam dumpling!
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso + some steamed milk
Turners Falls MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
