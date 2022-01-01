Go
The Village Pub

This beloved Woodside landmark brings destination dining to Silicon Valley. The Village Pub is rich with a sense of heritage and authenticity. The warm and elegant ambiance is the perfect backdrop for Chef Mark Sullivan's Contemporary American cuisine with Classic French roots.

2967 Woodside Rd. • $$$

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)

Popular Items

Bosc Pear and Red Endive Salad
Gorgonzola Dolce / Medjool Dates / Candied Walnuts
Fogline Farm Coq au Vin$41.00
Ricotta Cavatelli / Vegetables Grand-Mère / Black Trumpet Mushrooms
French Fries$8.00
Remoulade
Dry-Aged Duck Leg Confit
Smoked Duck Prosciutto / Huckleberry Pain Perdu / Sauce Meurett
Pub Burger
English Muffin Bun / French Fries
Milk Chocolate Tart$14.00
Dulce De Leche / Feuilletine
Roasted Baby Beet Salad
Pain D’épices Crisp / Midnight Moon Goat Cheese / Hazelnut Crumble
Wagyu Flank Steak$10.00
Okinawa Potato Mille Feuille / Broccoli de Ciccio / Sauce Bearnaise
Autumn Apple Upside-Down Cake$12.00
Spiced Granola / Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Corkage Fee
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2967 Woodside Rd.

Woodside CA

Sunday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

