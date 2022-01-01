Wildflower

Go
Ohio's Top Rated Wine Bar!
Wine Enthusiast's "Top 100 Wine Restaurants in America"
Slow Food "Snail of Approval"
U of Cincy "Small Business of the Year"

207 E Main St

Founders Breakfast Stout 12 oz.$6.00
The coffee lover’s beer. Brewed with flaked oats, bitter and imported chocolates, and two types of coffee.
Mason OH

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
