Go
Toast

The Crab Shack

New to Crofton 2021! The Crab Shack! Located on route 3 convenient to everywhere serving steamed seafood, humongous crab cakes, Cajun boils and much more!

1260 Crain Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Orchard Point$2.50
Sourced from the Northeast coast. Served with spicy cocktail sauce & saltine crackers
Customize my Cajun Boil
Cream of Crab Cup$7.00
Hint of sherry topped with lump crab
Oysters of the Day$1.50
Sourced locally, plump & delicious. Served with spicy cocktail sauce & saltine crackers
Hush Puppy Basket (12)$8.00
Sweet golden corn hush puppies with a honey-mayo dipping sauce
Fish Basket - Alaska Pollock$15.00
Beautiful white flaky fish served with fresh cut fries & slaw
Cream of Crab Bowl$9.00
Hint of sherry topped with lump crab
Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwich 5-Ounce$23.00
Our famous, but smaller sized, jumbo lump broiled crab cake on a Martins potato roll served with fresh cut fries
The Shack Crab Cake 1/2 Pound$28.00
The best broiled crab cake around! Half-pound of jumbo lump crab served with your choice of slaw or potato salad
Crab Dip$15.00
Three cheeses melted together with lots of lump crab. Served with a fresh toasted baguette.
See full menu

Location

1260 Crain Hwy

Crofton MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

No reviews yet

A delicious quick service concept crafting whole-fruit, clean-ingredient food from smoothie bowls and smoothies, to toasts, oats, salads, cold-pressed juices and coffee. A one-stop shop for convenient, high quality, plant based food for EVERYONE.

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Crofton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crofton Bowling Centre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

No reviews yet

Large menu with plenty of choices for seafood and land lovers. Crabs served all year.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston