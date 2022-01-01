The Crab Shack
New to Crofton 2021! The Crab Shack! Located on route 3 convenient to everywhere serving steamed seafood, humongous crab cakes, Cajun boils and much more!
1260 Crain Hwy
Popular Items
Location
1260 Crain Hwy
Crofton MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
A delicious quick service concept crafting whole-fruit, clean-ingredient food from smoothie bowls and smoothies, to toasts, oats, salads, cold-pressed juices and coffee. A one-stop shop for convenient, high quality, plant based food for EVERYONE.
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Crofton
Come in and enjoy!
Crofton Bowling Centre
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
Large menu with plenty of choices for seafood and land lovers. Crabs served all year.