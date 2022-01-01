Go
The Current at Cahaba

The Current is always flowing at Cahaba

4500 5th Ave S.

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$12.00
Single Smash Patty with Cheddar Cheese and Ketchup. Served with Choice of Fries or Onion Rings.
Bratwurst$11.00
American Butcher Jalapeno Cheddar Brat Topped with Brisket Chili, Beer Cheese Queso, and Green Onion
Smash Burger$11.00
Two Beef Patties, Provel + Cheddar Cheese, House Pickles, Fried Shallots and Comeback Sauce on a Breadwork's Brioche Bun.
Chili & Grilled Cheese$12.00
Shiitake & Manchego$10.00
Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms with Manchego Cheese and Romesco Spread on Grilled Sourdough.
Fries$4.00
Turkey Pesto$10.00
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Provel Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Pesto on Toasted Sourdough.
BBQ Brisket Melt$11.00
House Smoked Brisket, Cheddar + Provel Cheese, Caramelized Onions with Cahaba Rum BBQ Sauce on a Bun.
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$11.00
Giant Soft Pretzel Served with House Beer Cheese.
Smoked Buffalo Wings$13.00
Order of 8 Smoked Wings Fried to Order and Tossed in House Chili Buffalo Sauce . Served with Side of Herb Ranch.
4500 5th Ave S.

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
