The Daily Press Juice Bar

The Daily Press is a juice bar & cafe located in Cohasset, MA. We are devoted to producing fresh, clean food and drinks that nourish body and soul. Our juices are cold-pressed every morning and our food is made from scratch every day.

Skinny Jill Salad$10.95
house veggie patty with cheddar, arugula, red onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini aioli
Farmer's Daughter$9.95
fifteen-grain toast, avocado, arugula, cucumbers, cheddar, tomato, sriracha aioli
Blueberry Crunch Bowl$9.95
acai blend, granola, blueberries, banana, sliced almonds, honey
Berry Bowl$9.95
acai blend, granola, strawberries, banana, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, goji berries
Peanut Butter Blast
peanut butter, lowfat milk, vanilla whey protein, banana
Almond Butter Blast
almond butter, almond milk, vanilla whey protein, banana
Drink Your Greens with Lemon & Ginger$8.95
16 oz. cucumber, celery, apple, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger
Almond Bowl$9.95
acai blend, granola, almond butter, banana, strawberries, honey
Black Rice Bowl$11.95
black rice, mango slices, blackberries, microgreens, avocado, roasted cashews, feta, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, basil pesto, honey-fig dressing
Strawberry Dream
strawberries, banana, peanut butter, vanilla yogurt, lowfat milk
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

132 Ch Justice Cushing Hwy #35

Cohasset MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
