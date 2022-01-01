Go
Toast

The Fermentorium

Order online and have your order ready for when you arrive. Carryout orders must be picked up inside.

7481 Hwy 60

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sombrilla 4x16$14.00
Mexican Style Lager
Music Maker 4x16$12.00
Pale Ale with Skyrocket Hops
Juice Packets 4x16$12.00
Juicy IPA
Tank 8: Crispy And The Bois 4x16$10.00
Crispy, light lager
All Together 4x16$18.00
Hazy IPA
Sombrilla De Lima 4x16$14.00
Mexican Style Lager with Lime and Sea Salt
Variety Sweater Weather 4x16$20.00
Tank 8: Slamdance Cosmopolis 4x16$15.00
Hazy IPA
Blue Flowers 4x16$16.00
Pomegranate, Blueberry, Hibiscus, Elderflower Fruit Ale with Honey and Lotus Hops.
Rainbows & Lollipops 4x16$13.00
Double IPA
See full menu

Location

7481 Hwy 60

Cedarburg WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Galioto's Twelve21

No reviews yet

Cozy Italian/ American full service restaurant featuring Steaks, Chops, Seafood, Veal, Pasta, and fabulous Small Plates.
Upscale Bar/Lounge with Specialty Martinis and Extensive Wine List. Join us for Happy Hour Tuesday thru Friday from 5-7.
Beautiful Party Room with seating for up to 75 guests with Private Bar and Huge Fireplace.

The Stilt House

No reviews yet

Classy yet casual dining restaurant in the heart of Cedarburg that features an ever changing menu driven by locally sourced, high quality ingredients. Featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails, and delicious wines, The Stilt House is open seven days a week at 11am for lunch and dinner.

Union House Cedarburg

No reviews yet

A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.

Lime Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston