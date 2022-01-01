Hefner's Custard
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
N71W5184 Columbia Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
N71W5184 Columbia Rd
Cedarburg WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Stilt House
Classy yet casual dining restaurant in the heart of Cedarburg that features an ever changing menu driven by locally sourced, high quality ingredients. Featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails, and delicious wines, The Stilt House is open seven days a week at 11am for lunch and dinner.
Lime Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Union House Cedarburg
A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.
The Hutch
Come in and enjoy!