Go
Toast

Hefner's Custard

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

N71W5184 Columbia Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$2.99
Fries$2.59
Cheese Curds$4.39
Chicken Fingers$5.99
Panko crusted chicken tenderloins with your choice of dipping sauce.
Double Cheeseburger$7.79
topped with American cheese
Regular Shake$4.39
16oz
Jumbo Cheeseburger$5.19
with American cheese
Jumbo Hamburger$4.89
Tater Tots$2.59
Fry/Ring Mix$2.89
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

N71W5184 Columbia Rd

Cedarburg WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Stilt House

No reviews yet

Classy yet casual dining restaurant in the heart of Cedarburg that features an ever changing menu driven by locally sourced, high quality ingredients. Featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails, and delicious wines, The Stilt House is open seven days a week at 11am for lunch and dinner.

Lime Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union House Cedarburg

No reviews yet

A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.

The Hutch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston