Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches
Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop 804 West Paradise Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
804 Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI 53095
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
WI Big Boy - N116 W15841 Main Street
No Reviews
N116 W15841 Main Street Germantown, WI 53022
View restaurant