Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop 804 West Paradise Drive

Omlt/ Sklt

Meat Lovers

$15.00

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Mediterranean

$14.00

Slinger

$15.00

Ultimate Veggie

$13.00

BYO

$9.00

Bcn Mush Brie

$14.00

Lox

$13.00

Hash

Chorizo

$14.00

Root

$13.00

Steak

$16.00

Corned Beef

$16.00

Brussel

$13.00

Kielbasa

$14.00

Toast

Cali

$9.00

Salmon

$13.00

Portabella

$11.00

Bac Avo Tst

$9.00

Strwbry Blsmc Tst

$10.00

Lox tst

$11.00

Bowls/Oats

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Parfait

$8.00

Cereal

$5.00

Acai

$10.00

Brkfst Bwl

$14.00

Benne

Avocado Bacon

$13.00

Salmon

$15.00

Traditional

$12.00

Caprese' benne

$14.00

Lobstr Benne

$22.00

Surf Turf

$28.00

Prk Bly Benne

$14.00

Cake/Waf

Cinnamon Roll

$12.00

Very Berry

$13.00

Nutella

$12.00

Lemon Blueberry

$13.00

Plain Stack

$9.00+

Cnftti

$12.00

French Toast

Banana FT

$14.00

Plain Stack French Toast

$10.00+

Crm Chz Stfd

$16.00

SPCL FT

$15.00

Shrt Cke FT

$14.00

(Un)traditional

One Egg & Meat

$8.00

Two Egg & Meat

$10.00

Three Egg & Two Meat

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Country Fried Chicken

$13.00

Skinny's Poutine

$13.00

Banana Split

$8.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Burrito

$15.00

A la Cart

Sd Bac

$4.00

Sd Ham

$4.00

Sd Saus

$4.00

Sd HB

$3.00

Sd Tst

$2.00

1 pln

$5.00

1 special

$6.00

ONE egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Sd Cream Chz

$3.00

Sd Saus Gravy

$3.00

Sd Hollindaise

$3.00

Sd Crm Chz Frsting

$3.00

Sd Klbsa

$4.00

MD Brunch

Round One ADULT

$28.00

Round One KID

$12.00

GF/CELIAC Adult

$31.00

GF/CELIAC KID

$15.00

Appetizer Flight

Cake/Waf Flight

French Toast Flight

Hash Flight

Egg/Meat Flight

Benne Flight

Gravy Flight

Salads Flight

Mac n Chz Flight

Sliders Flight

Fried Oreos Flight

Donut/Danish Reorder

Cake/Waf Reorder

French Toast Reorder

Hash Reorder

Egg Reorder

Benne Reorder

Gravy Reorder

Salad Reorder

Mac Reorder

Sliders reorder

Oreo Reorder

CELIAC Donuts/Danish

CELIAC Cake/Waf

CELIAC FT

CELIAC Hash

CELIAC Eggs/Meat

CELIAC Benne

CELIAC Gravy

CELIAC Salads

CELIAC Mac

CELIAC Sliders

CELIAC Oreos

Burger

Breakfast

$16.00

Jalapeno

$14.00

Mushroom-Onion Swiss

$14.00

Cheese Curd Burger

$15.00

BYO Burger

$13.00

Brie Jam Brgr

$15.00

Entree

Shepherds Pie

$14.00

Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Mrghta Chix

$15.00

STK smsh

$16.00

Fish Fry

Fish Fry 2 Pc

$15.00

Fish Fry 3 pc

$19.00

Cioppino

$16.00

Blackened Salmon

$15.00

Mussels 1#

$14.00

Mussels 2#

$19.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

2 Baked

$15.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.00

Sword Fish

$22.00

Lbstr MAC

$22.00

Lmn rsmry

$18.00

Gr Cheese

Adult

$14.00

Turkey Bacn Brie

$15.00

Avocado

$14.00

Hawaiian

$15.00

Jam Jalap

$14.00

Mac

Bacon Mac

$15.00

Lobster Mac

$22.00

Buffalo Mac

$17.00

Salad

Honey Salmon

$17.00

Caesar

$9.00

BLTA

$15.00

Caprese

$13.00

Cilantro STK

$17.00

Blknd Chix

$15.00

Herb Wdge

$14.00

Sandwich/Soup/Combos

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Portabella Cap

$13.00

Cranberry Chicken

$14.00

Skinny's BLT

$15.00

Rueben

$17.00
Blueberry Turkey

Blueberry Turkey

$15.00

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Lunch Special

$15.00

Po'Boy

$24.00

Jam Jalap

$14.00

Pln BLT

$13.00

Gryo

$16.00

Cuban

$15.00

Sauces

1000

$1.00

Balsalmic Vin

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Bleu Chz

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Chip BBQ

$1.00Out of stock

Cran Poppyseed

$1.00

French

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Hollindaise

$3.00

Honey Apple

$1.00

Jala Ranch

$1.00

Jerk

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Mush gravy

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Saus Gravy

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Crm Chz Frstng

$3.00

jala ranch

$1.00

cajun cpr

$1.00

Hny mstrd

$1.00

Brwn Mstrd

Ylw Mstrd

Crmy Hrb

$1.00

PB

$1.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

sd Mac

$3.00

swt pot ff

$3.00

Sd Salad

$3.00

Frsh Frt

$3.00

Dinner Roll

$2.00

SOD

$3.00+

Chili

$3.00+

Tom Bsl

$3.00+

Clm Cwdr

$5.00+

Apple Slc

$1.00

Starters

Candied Bacon

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Bonless Wing

$14.00

Fried Oreo

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped Cheese Curds

$15.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Pie / Cheesecake

$6.00

Donuts

$3.00

Assort Cake

$6.00

Scoop Ice Crm

$3.00

Fried Porta

$11.00

Cin Roll G&G

$5.00

Carm Apple

$5.00

Calamari

$14.00

Grab & Go

G&G Bagels

$2.00

G&G Bread Loaf

G&G Cronuts

$2.00

G&G Deli Sand

$6.00

G&G Fruit Cup

$4.00

G&G Gelato

$5.00

G&G GF Bagel

$4.00

G&G Long John Donuts

$2.00

G&G Muffins

$5.00

G&G Parfait

$4.00

G&G Salad

$4.00

G&G Soup

$3.00

G&G Veg Cup

$4.00

G&G Wrap

$6.00

G&G Monkey Brd

$6.00

G&G Donut Hole

$3.00

G&G Turnover

$4.00

G & G Cinn Roll

$5.00

G & G mini pie

$6.00

Catering Brkfst

Scrambled Eggs

$2.00

Muffins

$2.00

Bagels

$2.00

Truffles

$2.00

HB

$2.00

Ham

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Cereal

$4.00

Dippers

$6.00

Plain Stack

$6.00

Saus Wraps

$6.00

Bis & Grvy

$6.00

Brkfst Sand

$6.00

Chrzo Hash

$7.00

Rt Veg Hash

$7.00

Brkfst Tacos

$7.00

Poutine

$8.00

Crty Fr Chex

$8.00

Catering Lunch

Soup

$3.00

Chili

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Onion Strings

$3.00

Mac

$3.00

Sd Salad

$3.00

Gr Chz

$5.00

Port Cap

$5.00

Caesar

$5.00

BLT

$6.00

1/2 Blue Turk

$6.00

1/2 Cran Chx

$6.00

Club Chx

$6.00

Club Wrap

$6.00

Straw Cuc Salad

$7.00

Apple Can Salad

$7.00

BLTA Salad

$7.00

Chx Caesar

$7.00

Hawaiian Gr Chz

$8.00

Avo Gr Chz

$8.00

Adult Gr Chz

$8.00

Chx Breast

$8.00

Cattering App/Dessert

Assort cake

$4.00

1/2 spcl salad

$4.00

Catering Entree's

Tenderlion tips

$15.00

Blknd Chix

$15.00

Cattering Add-Ons

Delivery chrge / mile

$0.80

Merchandise

Fleece zip up

$45.00

Hoodie pull over

$40.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

Liquor

Smirnoff

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Coconut

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Casa Dores

$7.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Seagrams

$7.00

VSOP

$7.00

Dbl Smirnoff

$9.00

Dbl Well Gin

$9.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$9.00

Dbl Captain Coconut

$9.00

Dbl Bacardi

$9.00

Dbl Casa Dores

$9.00

Dbl Bulliet

$11.00

Dbl Seagrams

$9.00

Dbl VSOP

$9.00

Cocktails

Adult Root Beer Float

$7.00

Regular Bloody Mary

$11.00

Iced Coffee Russian

$6.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Tropical Punch

$8.00

StrLemBry Slush

$9.00

Blaackberry Cucumber

$8.00

Peach Mango

$8.00

Screw Driver

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

MVP Hazey IPA

$5.00

Louie's Demise

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$6.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

Mimosas

Traditional

$10.00

Cranberry Lime

$11.00

Strawberry

$12.00

Beer'Mosa

$10.00

Mosa Party

$30.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Hard Selzers

Mango Selzer

$8.00

Black Cherry Selzer

$8.00

Strawberry Selzer

$8.00

Raspberry Lime Selzer

$8.00

Wine

Red Blend

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pink Moscato

$6.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Red Cream

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Specialties

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Blckbry Mngo Tea

$4.00

Bry Grn Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Raz Lem

$4.00

Raz Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

REFILL Arnold Palmer

REFILL Blckbry Mngo Tea

REFILL Bry Grn Tea

REFILL Lemonade

REFILL Raz Lem

REFILL Raz Tea

REFILL Unsweetened Ice Tea

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Mocha Coffee

$6.00

Caramel Mocha Coffee

$6.00

Caramel Coffee

$6.00

Vanilla Coffee

$6.00

Vanilla Honey Butter Coffee

$6.00

Bullet Proof Coffee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Seasonal

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Smoothie

Straw Banana

$7.00

Peach Mango

$7.00

Choc PB Banana

$7.00

Sweet Green

$7.00

Very Berry

$7.00

Frappes

Mocha Fusion Frappe

$6.00

Salted Caramel Frappe

$6.00

Caramel Frappe

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

Frzn Strawberry Lem

$4.00

Frzn Peach Lem

$4.00

Frzn Raz Lem

$4.00

Frzn Mango Lem

$4.00

Frzn Blueberry Lem

$4.00

Frzn Plain Lem

$4.00

Knickerbocker Glory

Tripple Berry

$7.00

Straw Shortcake

$7.00

Smores

$7.00

Shake/Floats

Vanilla

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Oreo

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Coke Float

$6.00

Red Cream Float

$6.00

Orange Float

$6.00

Juices

Apple

Cranberry

Grape

Lg Orange

$8.00

Pinapple

Sm OJ

$4.00

Med OJ

$6.00

Tomato

Milk

White

Chocolate

Coconut

$2.00+

Almond

$2.00+

Lactose Free

$2.00+

BRKFST

Kid Cinn Roll

$6.00

Kid VB

$6.00

Kid Straw Con

$6.00

Kid Plain Stack

$5.00

Kid Fr Tst

$6.00

Kid Egg

$6.00

Kid Pigs

$6.00

Kid Dippers

$6.00

Kid Bis Grvy

$4.00

LUNCH

Burger Slider

$7.00

Chx Chunks

$6.00

Club Sand

$6.00

Gr Chz

$5.00

PB & J

$5.00

Ham & Chz

$5.00

OTHER FUN STUFF

Kids Parfait

$4.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Ice Cream Sand

$5.00

Smores'

$3.00

DRINKS

K Milk

K Choc Milk

K OJ

K Grape Juice

K Apple Juice

K Pineapple Juice

K Lem

K Coke

K DC

K Sprite

K Sprite Zero

K Mr. Pibb

K Root Beer

$4.00

K Red Cream

K Fanta

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

804 Paradise Dr, West Bend, WI 53095

Directions

