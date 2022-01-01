Go
Brandywine

Locally sourced. Seasonally inspired.
Carryout Family Meals
Housed in a historic building dating back to 1862 in downtown Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Brandywine, named after an heirloom tomato in memory of the owner’s mother who loved to grow the variety. Family-owned & operated restaurant focuses on Italian influenced dishes with close-to-home ingredients. Featuring hand-made pasta, small plates & entrees inspired by the seasons with locally grown produce & meats.

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

W61 N480 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (407 reviews)

Popular Items

Cocoa Rigatoni$25.00
with red wine and wild boar ragu, parmesan, rosemary and Pleasant Ridge Reserve crisp.
Goat Cheese Curds$12.00
with oyster mushrooms, Calabrian chili honey, grilled lime aioli, kohlrabi and apple
Bucks in 5 Burger Special$18.00
with house ground brisket and chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, honey mustard barbecue, parmesan aioli - with steak fries
Cauliflower Salad$11.00
with local lettuce, green grapes, almonds, fried chickpeas, chevre and lemon vinaigrette
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.00
Kids Burger$8.00
Brandywine Burger Special$16.00
with house ground brisket and chuck, Hook's 2 year white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion - with steak fries
Ricotta Cavatelli$18.00
with pomodoro sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, basil oil and ricotta salata
Grilled Rosemary Sourdough Foccacia$8.00
with roasted pumpkin Driftless cheese spread, roasted garlic oil, miso citrus brown butter
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

W61 N480 Washington Ave

Cedarburg WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
