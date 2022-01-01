Brandywine
Locally sourced. Seasonally inspired.
Carryout Family Meals
Housed in a historic building dating back to 1862 in downtown Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Brandywine, named after an heirloom tomato in memory of the owner’s mother who loved to grow the variety. Family-owned & operated restaurant focuses on Italian influenced dishes with close-to-home ingredients. Featuring hand-made pasta, small plates & entrees inspired by the seasons with locally grown produce & meats.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
W61 N480 Washington Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
W61 N480 Washington Ave
Cedarburg WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am