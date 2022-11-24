Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Hutch

191 Reviews

$

1321 Wisconsin Ave

Grafton, WI 53024

Popular Items

Org W/Mush
Cheese Curds
Mushroom Swiss

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.00+

Tater Tots

$2.00+

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Brocolli Bites

$6.00

Soup

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Cauliflower

$6.00

Wonton Mozz. Sticks

$6.00

Mini Chicken Taco

$6.00

Tater Kegs

$5.00

Pickles

$5.00

Mozza Triangle

$6.00

Rueben Bites

$5.00

Portabella

$6.00

Sauce Cup

$0.50

To Go

$0.50

HUTCH Burgers

The Original

$8.00

Org W/Mush

$10.00

Org W/Bacon

$10.25

Gettin' Cheesy

$8.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.75
Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$10.50

To Go

$0.50

Specials

Gyro

$9.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Website

