Bars & Lounges

Dooley's 315 N. Main Street West Bend, WI

review star

No reviews yet

315 N Main St

West Bend, WI 53095

Popular Items

WB East Suns Burger
WB Chicken Avocado Wrap
WB Cheese Curds*

Special's

2 Piece Fish Fried

$12.99Out of stock

2 Piece Fish Baked

$12.99Out of stock

3 Piece Fish Fried

$14.99Out of stock

3 Piece Fish Baked

$14.99Out of stock

WB Italian Pene Pasta

$17.99

Shareables

WB Street Corn & Chips

WB Street Corn & Chips

$6.99

Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Lime Juice, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese and Crispy Tortilla Chips

WB Cheese Curds*

WB Cheese Curds*

$8.99

Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Marinara and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping sauces

WB Giant Pretzel

WB Giant Pretzel

$11.99

Traditional Giant Pretzel Twist served with Jalapeno Beer Dip

WB Spinach Dip

WB Spinach Dip

$14.99

Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip topped with welted Mozzarella Cheese and served with fresh warm bread

WB Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

WB Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

A Cheddar Jalapeno Tortilla stuffed with a tasty Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers. Topped with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

WB Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

WB Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$17.99

A Cheddar Jalapeno Tortilla stuffed with a tasty Cheese Blend, Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers. Topped with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

WB Steak Fajita Quesadilla

WB Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$19.99

A Cheddar Jalapeno Tortilla stuffed with a tasty Cheese Blend, Marinated Steak Slices, Avocado, Sauteed Onions and Bell Peppers. Topped with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

Fresh Salads

WB Roasted Beet Salad

WB Roasted Beet Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens tossed with Roasted Baby Beets and Goat Cheese. Served with a Honey Vanilla Vinaigrette

WB Autumn Harvest Salad

WB Autumn Harvest Salad

$14.99

Arugula Greens tossed in Honey Vanilla Vinaigrette and topped with Roasted Walnuts, Honey Crisp Apple Slices and Craisins. Sprinkled with Goat Cheese Crumbles

WB Buffalo Chicken Salad

WB Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Mixed Greens tossed with Crispy Tortilla Strips and Buttermilk Ranch Dressing. Topped with Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and a Crispy Buffalo Chicken Breast

WB House Salad

WB House Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, and Red Onion. Served with your Choice of Dressing

WB Side Salad

WB Side Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion and Cheese. Choice of Dressing

Flatbreads

WB Wild Mushroom Flatbread

WB Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic aioli, sliced red onion, wild mushrooms, topped with goat cheese and parsley.

WB California Flatbread

WB California Flatbread

$15.99

Angry ranch, fontina and mozzarella cheese, topped with avocado, chicken, and bacon

WB BBQ Chicken Flatbread

WB BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.99

Baby Rays's BBQ Sauce and Grilled Chicken Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, and Cilantro

Mini Street Tacos

WB Blackened Shrimp Tacos

WB Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp, Citrus Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde, Cotija Cheese Wrapped in Three Flour Tortillas

WB Blackened Salmon Tacos

WB Blackened Salmon Tacos

$17.99

Blackened Strips of Salmon, Citrus Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde, Cotija Cheese in Three Flour Tortillas

WB Carne Asada Tacos

WB Carne Asada Tacos

$16.99

Flour Tortillas filled with tasty Marinated Beef Strips Traditionally topped with Onion, Cilantro and Pico de Gallo

WB Buffalo Chicken Tacos

WB Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Flour Tortillas stuffed with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Crispy Buffalo Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Side O' Fries

WB Dooleys Fries

WB Dooleys Fries

$3.99

Hot and Fresh

WB Dooleys Sweet Fries

WB Dooleys Sweet Fries

$4.49

Fresh Hot Sweet Potato Fries

WB Dooleys Ranch Fries

WB Dooleys Ranch Fries

$4.49

Hot Fresh Fries coated in Ranch Seasoning and served with a Side of Buttermilk Ranch

WB Truffle Fries Small

WB Truffle Fries Small

$5.99

A Personal size portion of our Famous Truffle Fries Appetizer, Truffle Oil, Cotija Cheese and Garlic Aioli

Handhelds

WB Captain Jacks Sandwich

WB Captain Jacks Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pesto Aioli on a Brioche Bun

WB Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

WB Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled Cajun Chicken Breast with Melted Pepperjack Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Sante Fe Ranch Dressing, Lettuce and Pico de Gallo. Topped with Crispy Fried Onions

WB Kimberly Burger

WB Kimberly Burger

$15.99

West Bend's Favorite! Grass Fed Angus Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, Angry Ranch on a Pretzel Roll

WB East Suns Burger

WB East Suns Burger

$15.99

Grass Fed Angus Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Maple-Bacon-Beer BBQ on a Pretzel Roll served with a side of our Homemade Pickles

WB Bacon Brie Burger

WB Bacon Brie Burger

$16.99

Grass Fed Angus Burger, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Maple Bacon Jam on a Brioche Bun

WB Chicken Avocado Wrap

WB Chicken Avocado Wrap

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado. Cucumber, Tomato, Angry Ranch rolled in a Spinach Tortilla

WB Focaccia Club Melt

WB Focaccia Club Melt

$15.99

Four types of cheese - Provolone, American, Cheddar, and Pepperjack - Melted on an Herbed Focaccia Roll and Stuffed with Oven Roasted Turkey Slices, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Cool Tomato Slices

WB Bender Burger

WB Bender Burger

$14.99

Grass Fed Angus Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served on a Pretzel Roll with a side of Homemade Pickles

Sliders

WB Nashville Chicken Sliders

WB Nashville Chicken Sliders

$14.99

Spicy chicken, house made pickles, Nashville hot sauce, served on a mini pretzel roll

WB Dooleys Sliders

WB Dooleys Sliders

$14.99

3 Angus Beef Patties, Crispy Fried Onions, Beer Cheese Sauce on Pretzel Buns

WB Buffalo Chicken Sliders

WB Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Coated in Tangy Buffalo Sauce served on Mini Brioche Buns with Lettuce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Entree's

WB Penne Pasta Alfredo

WB Penne Pasta Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce tossed with Penne Pasta and topped with Tomato, Scallions and Shaved Parmesan Blend Cheese. Served with Garlic Bread. Try it with Blackened Chicken or Blackened Shrimp

WB Honey Chipotle Salmon

WB Honey Chipotle Salmon

$19.99

Grilled Salmon glazed with a Sweet and Spicy Honey Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice Pilaf and Seasonal Vegetables

WB Yo! Tso Bowl

WB Yo! Tso Bowl

$17.99

Crispy Chicken, Sauteed Vegetables tossed in Tso Sauce. Served on a bed of Jasmine Rice and Topped with Pineapple Mango Salsa

WB Monster Mac

WB Monster Mac

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Green Onions, Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our Homemade Beer Cheese Sauce.

WB Main Street Top Sirloin

WB Main Street Top Sirloin

$28.99

Delicious Top Sirloin Steak, Grilled to your Liking. Served on a Bed of Potato Du Jour and Smothered in a Creamy Mushroom Sauce. Served with Seasonal Vegetables

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Sides

$ Add Avocado''

$1.99

$ Add Bacon''

$2.49

$ Side Chicken''

$4.99

$ Side Fruit''

$2.99

Seasonal fresh fruit

$ Side Haystack Onions''

$4.99

Onions hand breaded and deep fried

$ Side Salmon''

$7.99

$ Side Shrimp''

$5.99

$ Side Steak''

$12.99

$ Side Veggies''

$3.99

Desserts

WB Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

WB Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.99

WB Ice Cream Scoop

$3.49

WB Hot Apple Pie

$6.99

Everyone's Favorite Heated and Topped with a Scoop of Cedar Crest Butter Pecan Ice Cream

WB Black Forest Cake

$6.99

Layers of Chocolate Sponge Cake intermingled with Rich Whipped Cream Frosting and Cherries

WB Cinnamon Sweets

WB Cinnamon Sweets

$6.99

Our Fabulous Sweet Potato Fries tossed in Cinnamon Sugar and served with a Decadent Marshmallow Cream Dipping Sauce

Kids

WB Kids' Buttered Noodles

$4.99

WB Kids' Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

WB Kids' Chicken Fingers

$5.99

WB Kids' Corn Dog

$5.99

WB Kids' Grilled Cheese

$4.99

WB Kids' Hamburger Sliders

$5.99

WB Kids' Mac & Cheese

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! A casual dining restaurant featuring great food, great service, with a unique craft beer list, full bar, and high quality, fresh ingredients in a fun, casual setting in the heart of downtown West Bend!

Website

Location

315 N Main St, West Bend, WI 53095

Directions

