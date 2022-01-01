Go
The Grocer's Table, LLC

Market, Cafe & Wine Bar.

SMOKED SALMON

326 Broadway Avenue South • $$$

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac-N-Cheese Please$8.00
four kinds of cheese tossed with fresh noodles, smoked slab bacon
Alex's Crispy Chicken$8.00
breaded chicken tenders with house special sauce served with fresh fruit
THE Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
three types of flour, two types of chocolate...one huge cookie!
BLTA$14.00
thick cut bacon, little gem lettuce, tomato, avocado, green goddess on toasted sourdough
Crispy Hot Chicken$16.00
spicy B&B pickle slaw, MN comeback sauce on toasted egg bun
Latte$4.50
Intelligentsia Black Cat. Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Ripe Cherry, Brown Sugar. Add a flavor shot to sweeten your sipping!
Bunny Sugar Cookies$3.50
Crispy Chicken Green Goddess$16.00
romaine, crispy chicken, radish, pea shoot, avocado, parmesan, green goddess dressing
Nutella Brownie$4.00
thick, rich, chocolatey and decadent
Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

326 Broadway Avenue South

Wayzata MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
